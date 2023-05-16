Court news: Fargo man accused of fighting, assault at Northside bar

DETROIT LAKES — Todd Anthony Belland Jr., 33, of Fargo has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree assault (two or more previous convictions within three years) and felony fifth-degree drugs.

According to court records, on April 21, local law enforcement responded to a report of an assault at the Northside bar in Detroit Lakes. It was reported that a man, later identified as Belland Jr., was at the bar harassing patrons and trying to start fights.

When Belland had entered the bar, a man asked him to leave, but he refused to do so and punched the man on the left side of his face.

The man was able to get Belland out the door, but a short time later, outside in a parking lot, Belland approached two men and started another altercation.

Belland lunged at one of the men, who was able to take him to the ground and hold him there until law enforcement arrived.

Belland was arrested, and during a search at the jail, approximately 6.5 grams of methamphetamine was found in his pocket.

He was previously convicted of fifth-degree assault in 2020 and 2021.

On April 24, bail or bond for Belland with no conditions was set at $10,000, or at zero under standard conditions of release, including no illegal drugs or alcohol and staying out of the Northside bar. His next court appearance is June 12 before District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

Man sentenced for possession of child porn

Donald James Goodman, 21, of rural Ponsford has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on two felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to court records, on Nov. 24, 2021, the Becker County Sheriff's Office received information from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about an Internet Crimes Against Children tip. Goodman had downloaded numerous files and videos containing child pornography.

On Jan. 14, 2022, a search warrant was executed at his home and at that time Goodman admitted to previously using the child pornography application. He said that "a lot of wrong people" are on that app, and he confirmed that he had downloaded materials from the app that contained children.

On April 14, Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony issued a stay of imposition, and successful completion of probation will result in misdemeanor convictions.

Goodman was ordered to serve 90 days in the Becker County Jail, with credit for three days served. He was fined $1,000 plus $150 in court fees.

He was ordered to register as a predatory offender; get psychological evaluation and treatment; attend a sex offender program; submit to polygraph (lie detector) examinations as directed; not drink or use illegal drugs; and not possess or use any pornography or phone sex lines, dating services, social networks or enter any strip clubs or adult book stores or any other business where the primary source of business is adult entertainment. He is to have no unsupervised contact with persons under age 18. He was placed on supervised probation for 10 years.