Court news: Fargo man accused of theft, living in attic of Detroit Lakes business

DETROIT LAKES — Luan Ngoc Huynh, 29, of Fargo has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree burglary.

According to court records, on May 4, Detroit Lakes police were called to a business on Washington Avenue on the report of an active burglary.

Huynh was seen sitting on a couch inside the business smoking a cigarette. Through investigation, officers learned there was several hundred dollars missing from the cash register. A similar amount of cash was later found on Huynh.

Officers checked the attic and noticed evidence that he had been staying up there, and it appeared he had been eating ingredients that belonged to the business. There was a piece of bark jammed in the lock of the door which allowed free access. He was arrested and taken to jail.

On May 5, he was released without bail, under standard conditions of release, including no contact with the business – Wood Fire Pizza of Detroit Lakes.

He failed to show up for his first appearance in court on May 15, and a warrant was issued for his arrest by District Judge Michelle Lawson. When arrested, he is to be held on $20,000 bond.

Feds pick up gun burglary charge against Fergus Falls man

Donald Jeffrey Helps, 41, of Fergus Falls, has had a felony second-degree burglary charge dismissed in Becker County District Court.

According to court records, on the afternoon of March 20, a Becker County resident reported that, while he was at work, someone had entered the home and stolen rifles, a safe, and an Xbox.

The man said when he came home, he noticed the remote to the Xbox was lying outside in the snow, and that there was a rifle lying on the floor inside. He showed a deputy the rifle, and put it back into the gun cabinet, which was otherwise empty. The man said the home belongs to his aunt's father, who was out of town.

The safe contained cash, personal documents, and jewelry.

A short time later, the deputy learned that Helps had been arrested at Walmart in Detroit Lakes – in a stolen vehicle containing the rifles, safe, and Xbox that had been stolen from the home.

A search of the vehicle turned up five firearms, counterfeit money, and a wallet with Help’s debit card and photos, and Helps eventually admitted to the burglary.

On May 8, the Becker County Attorney's Office dismissed the charge, because Helps was taken into federal custody and charged with the incident in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.