99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Court news: Fargo woman accused of check forgery

Also, Detroit Lakes woman accused of meth possession

DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Court gavel
News Staff
By News Staff
March 04, 2023 07:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Jennifer Nicole Sayers, 22, of Fargo, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony check forgery

According to court records, on Oct. 26, 2022, a camera at Bell Bank in Detroit Lakes showed that Sayers was the driver of a white van, who presented a stolen and fraudulently signed $735 check to a teller at the bank drive-through.

The check was reported stolen from ABT Management LLP, doing business as ABT Property Management. The $735 check was written out to Abdikami Mohamed with "vehicle" on the memo line. Mohamed had an active Bell Bank account at the time, and he told an officer that his personal items, including his wallet, were stolen from his vehicle, which he had reported.

On Feb. 16, a summons was issued for Sayers to appear in court on March 16.

DL woman accused of meth possession

More Crime and Courts:
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Frazee man gets 27 months in prison for domestic abuse
In a separate case, a woman was sentenced for being in a home where law enforcement found 55.9 grams of meth, 63.9 grams of fentanyl/cocaine, a handgun, and a large amount of cash
March 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Bradley James Westphal
Minnesota
Minnesota man pleads guilty to third-degree murder in woman's overdose death
Bradley James Westphal was charged with providing the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a Colorado woman
March 03, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Osage man faces sexual misconduct charge
Also, Detroit Lakes man charged with DWI, meth possession
March 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Lake Park juvenile arrested for assault; power tools stolen in Menahga burglary
A caller reported their son came home drunk and assaulted his father. A 17-year-old Lake Park boy was arrested for the assault and transported to a juvenile detention facility in Moorhead.
March 02, 2023 11:32 AM
 · 
By  News Staff

Shianne Rae Stull, 20, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime, gross misdemeanor fifth-degree controlled substance crime, and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to court records, on Feb. 13, a Becker County deputy stopped a vehicle because the driver had an active felony warrant. Based on the deputy’s suspicion that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance, a search of the vehicle was conducted. Stull was a passenger, and the vehicle was registered to her.

Approximately 0.6 grams of field-positive meth was found in the center console. Glass smoking devices were found on the passenger side floor as well in the center console.

On Feb. 15, she was released without bail, under standard conditions.

Her next appearance is March 27 before District Judge Michael Fritz.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Fish.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes Adult Education helps build mobile GED testing opportunities for state residents
March 04, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
starry stonewort1.png
Local
Best way to attack starry stonewort is to hunt it down and catch it early
March 04, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Matt Goldman.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, March 4-15
March 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff