Court news: Fargo woman accused of check forgery

DETROIT LAKES — Jennifer Nicole Sayers, 22, of Fargo, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony check forgery

According to court records, on Oct. 26, 2022, a camera at Bell Bank in Detroit Lakes showed that Sayers was the driver of a white van, who presented a stolen and fraudulently signed $735 check to a teller at the bank drive-through.

The check was reported stolen from ABT Management LLP, doing business as ABT Property Management. The $735 check was written out to Abdikami Mohamed with "vehicle" on the memo line. Mohamed had an active Bell Bank account at the time, and he told an officer that his personal items, including his wallet, were stolen from his vehicle, which he had reported.

On Feb. 16, a summons was issued for Sayers to appear in court on March 16.

DL woman accused of meth possession

Shianne Rae Stull, 20, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime, gross misdemeanor fifth-degree controlled substance crime, and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court records, on Feb. 13, a Becker County deputy stopped a vehicle because the driver had an active felony warrant. Based on the deputy’s suspicion that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance, a search of the vehicle was conducted. Stull was a passenger, and the vehicle was registered to her.

Approximately 0.6 grams of field-positive meth was found in the center console. Glass smoking devices were found on the passenger side floor as well in the center console.

On Feb. 15, she was released without bail, under standard conditions.

Her next appearance is March 27 before District Judge Michael Fritz.