Court news: Fergus Falls man accused in Becker County home burglary

DETROIT LAKES — Donald Jeffrey Helps, 41, of Fergus Falls, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree burglary.

According to court records, on the afternoon of March 20, a Becker County resident reported that, while he was at work, someone had entered the home and stolen rifles, a safe, and an Xbox.

The man said when he came home, he noticed the remote to the Xbox was lying outside in the snow, and that there was a rifle lying on the floor inside. He showed a deputy the rifle, and put it back into the gun cabinet, which was otherwise empty. The man said the home belongs to his aunt's father, who was out of town.

The safe contained cash, personal documents, and jewelry.

A short time later, the deputy learned that Helps had been arrested at Walmart in Detroit Lakes – in a stolen vehicle containing the rifles, safe, and Xbox that had been stolen from the home.

A search of the vehicle turned up five firearms, counterfeit money, and a wallet with Help’s debit card and photos, and Helps eventually admitted to the burglary.

On March 29, bail or bond was set at $50,000 without conditions, and bond was set at $25,000, or cash bail at $25,000 with standard conditions of release.

Helps next appearance is April 17 before District Court Judge Michelle W. Lawson.

Jail time, fine, and $1,700 restitution ordered in Walmart shoplifting

Jon Alan Morin, 28, of Belcourt, N.D., has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree burglary.

According to court records, on the evening of July 27, 2022 a Detroit Lakes police officer was dispatched to Walmart on a theft report.

Asset protection personnel there told the officer that Morin and three women were involved in taking $1,744.88 worth of merchandise from the store without paying for it.

The group entered Walmart and Morin walked throughout the store pointing at items. He then left the store and drove a Honda Insight to the fire exit doors in the Garden Center. One of the women pushed a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise out of the garden center doors and began loading it into the vehicle. Morin had been issued a no-trespass order for Walmart about two months earlier.

On April 3, Becker County district Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Morin to 78 days in the Becker County Jail, with credit for 78 days served.

He was ordered to pay restitution of $1,744 and was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees.

Morin was placed on supervised probation for five years. The sentence is a stay of imposition, and successful completion of probation will result in a misdemeanor conviction.