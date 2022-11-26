Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Court news: Former DL man gets 95 months in prison for selling meth; 65-month felony DWI sentence for DL man

The suspect, who lived in Detroit Lakes at the time, sold 59 grams of meth to the confidential reliable informant, according to the criminal complaint.

Court gavel
News Staff
By News Staff
November 26, 2022
DETROIT LAKES — Randy John Stebe, 47, of Bemidji has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for selling drugs to an undercover agent.

According to court records, he was sentenced on a felony charge of second-degree controlled substance crime. A felony first-degree drug charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

On Jan. 27, 2022, agents of the West Central Drug Task Force along with other local law enforcement agencies met with a confidential reliable informant, who was equipped with an audio recording device and given pre‐identified buy money.

Stebe, who lived in Detroit Lakes at the time, sold 59 grams of meth to the confidential reliable informant, according to the criminal complaint.

Stebe was previously convicted on a felony first-degree drug possession charge in 2017, and was on supervised release with the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

On Aug. 31, District Judge Michael Fritz sentenced Stebe to 95 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 204 days served in jail. He was fined $50 plus $125 in court fees.

Detroit Lakes man gets 65 months in prison for felony DWI

Michael Nicholas Thelen, 49, of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony DWI, refusing to submit to testing.

According to court records, on April 25, 2022, at approximately 9:46 p.m., a Becker County deputy was dispatched to Whaley's Road in rural Becker County on the report of a very intoxicated male driver in the driveway.

Thelen was arrested there after performing poorly on field sobriety testing and displaying signs of drug impairment.

He declined to submit to chemical testing, saying that "there is nothing in his system," according to the criminal complaint. He was previously convicted of four cases of gross misdemeanor driving under the influence.

On Oct. 3, District Judge Michael Fritz sentenced Thelen to 65 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 192 days served in jail. He was fined $50 plus $200 in court fees.

