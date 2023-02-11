99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
|
Court news: Frazee man charged with felony DWI, possession of ammo; Waubun man accused in attempted stabbing

The deputy could see a plastic cup with beer in plain view in the cup holder, according to court records. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found over 20 shotgun cartridges.

News Staff
By News Staff
February 11, 2023
DETROIT LAKES — Lucas Matthew Hartig, 29, of Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony DWI, felony possession of guns or ammunition, and gross misdemeanor driving after his license was canceled as inimical to public safety.

According to court records, about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, he was pulled over by a Becker County deputy for two driving infractions on County Road 39 near Highway 87.

The deputy could see a plastic cup with beer in plain view in the cup holder. Hartig said he and a passenger were coming from the Toad Lake Store. His driver's license was canceled, and he said he had drunk a couple of beers.

About 3 a.m. at the jail, his breath alcohol concentration tested at .09%. He was previously convicted of DWI in 2013, 2015, and 2017.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found over 20 shotgun cartridges in the center console and back seat. Hartig was convicted of third-degree assault in 2022 which prohibits him from possessing ammunition.

On Dec. 20, 2022, he posted $500 cash bail and was released, on conditions that include no use of drugs or alcohol, submit to random testing, and use an alcohol monitor, to be supplied at the county's expense.

An omnibus hearing is set for Feb. 27 before District Court Judge Michelle Lawson.

Waubun man accused of trying to stab older relative

Lawrence William Goodman Jr., 20, of rural Waubun has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to court records, on Dec. 11, 2022, Goodman showed up at the house of an older relative, broke through the door, and attempted to stab her with a wooden-handled steak knife.

Goodman then went to the residence next door, where law enforcement located him. As an officer was arresting him, Goodman pushed back and the officer tripped. A second officer helped get Goodman under control. The older relative showed the officer a text message from Goodman to her that said “ur dying when I get out."

On Dec. 12, 2022, bail or bond was set at $40,000 with no conditions, or bond at $40,000 and cash bail at $1,000, with conditions.

On Dec. 14 he posted $1,000 bail and was released, with conditions that include no contact with the woman, no entering her house, and the issuance of a domestic abuse no-contact order.

A jury trial is set for March 3.

Sex charges dismissed against Audubon man

Two criminal sexual conduct charges have been dismissed in Becker County District Court against Patrick Lee Fineday, 39, of rural Audubon, because he is deceased.

He had been charged with felony first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a girl under the age of 14. According to court records, the charges stemmed from an incident in August in rural Detroit Lakes.

