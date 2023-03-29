Court news: Frazee man faces felony sex charges

Frazee man faces felony sex charges

DETROIT LAKES — Jeremiah Richard Dahring, 36, of Frazee, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct and a felony charge of interfering with privacy through the use of hidden cell phone video.

According to court records, he is accused of sexual offenses against a girl under the age of 14.

On March 14, bail or bond was set at $250,000 without conditions, and cash bail or bond was set at $100,000 with conditions.

He posted a $100,000 bond that day, and was released under conditions that include no contact with the girl, no entering her home, and no unsupervised contact with girls under the age of 16. A no-contact order was issued.

Dahring’s next appearance is set for May 8 before Becker County District Judge Michael Fritz.

ADVERTISEMENT

DL man accused of threatening hospital ER staff

Bryce Steven Holland, 34, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony threats of violence.

According to court records, shortly before 7 a.m. on March 10, Detroit Lakes police officers received a report that Holland was out of control in the Essentia St. Mary's hospital emergency room.

A police officer spoke to the head of security, who informed him that the nurses would not go near Holland, and that anytime he gets close, Holland threatens to kill him. The security officer stated that he was working security alone that day, and the hospital did not have the ability to keep Holland there with his behaviors.

On March 13, bail or bond was set at $20,000 without conditions, or $10,000 bond or $1,000 cash bail with conditions that include no alcohol or illegal drugs, and that he follow all recommendations from the commitment process.

Holland’s next court appearance is set for March 27 before District Judge Michael Fritz.

Fargo man gets 15 months for stealing box truck

Jess Matthew Brenk, 36, of Fargo, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony receiving stolen property.

According to court records, on Oct. 17, 2020, a Becker County deputy responded to a report of a stolen truck from St. Cloud that was being tracked by GPS and was in the Detroit Lakes area.

The vehicle was described as a dock delivery truck, and the deputy went to the GPS location and found the truck. Inside the truck were numerous documents with Brenk’s name on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

A cigarette butt was found in the truck and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for DNA testing. The BCA reported on May 19, 2022 that DNA on the cigarette matched Brenk.

The deputy spoke with a woman on Oct. 18, 2020,who said she had just seen Brenk the day before, and he was driving a "large white box truck." The description matched the stolen truck, which is valued at over $5,000.

On March 10, Becker County District Judge Michael Fritz sentenced Brenk to 15 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 497 days served in jail. He was ordered to pay $125 in fines and court fees.