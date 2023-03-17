Court news: Frazee man faces felony sexual conduct charge

DETROIT LAKES — Austen John Goff, 26, of rural Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court records, on Jan. 13, 2022, a teen girl reported to law enforcement that she had previously worked at a Detroit Lakes retail store with Goff. And that they had engaged in a sexual relationship that started when she was under the age of 16.

She stated that Goff knew her age, as they had talked about it before any sexual acts occurred, and she provided substantiating texts to law enforcement. Goff allegedly engaged in an ongoing sexual relationship with her from 2019 to 2021.

On March 7, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony stayed imposition of sentence, and successful completion of probation will result in a misdemeanor conviction.

Goff was ordered to serve 60 days in jail, with credit for one day served. He must serve 30 days in jail and can then serve the last 30 days on electronic home monitoring at his expense. Work release privileges were granted.

He was fined $1,000 plus $150 in court fees.

Goff must complete a psycho-sexual assessment and successfully complete all recommendations, and was ordered to have no contact with the teen or her family. He must comply with the state’s predatory offender registration requirements, and successfully complete outpatient sex offender treatment as arranged by probation.

He was placed on supervised probation for 15 years.

DL woman sentenced for selling 28.95 grams of meth

Janell Joyce Iverson, 60, of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony second-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on March 18, 2021, she sold 28.95 grams of methamphetamine for $800 to a confidential reliable informant with the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The sale took place at her home in Detroit Lakes.

On Feb. 21, District Judge Michael Friz sentenced her to 48 months in prison at Shakopee, stayed five years.

She was ordered to serve 75 days in jail, with credit for 35 days served. She was allowed to serve her remaining 15 days by electronic home monitoring at her own expense and without good time. She was ordered to pay $800 in restitution and $125 in court fees.

Iverson was ordered to complete a Comprehensive Assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare. She was ordered to abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs and complete a diagnostic assessment.

She was placed on supervised probation for 5 years.

A felony charge of first-degree controlled substance crime was dismissed in a plea agreement.

Ottertail man sentenced on felony domestic cases

Vincent Louis Beaulieu, 30, of Ottertail has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on two felony counts of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.

The criminal complaints were not available online.

According to court records, on March 7, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Beaulieu to serve 15 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed for five years. He was ordered to serve 41 days in the Becker County Jail, with credit for 41 days served.

He was ordered not to display any abusive, threatening or harassing behavior towards the victim, complete a Comprehensive Assessment and follow all recommendations, including aftercare, abstain from drugs and alcohol, submit to random testing, and get a domestic abuse evaluation and follow the recommendations. He was ordered to pay a $300 fine and $150 in court fees on each count.

Two separate counts of felony domestic assault were dismissed in a plea agreement.

In that case, according to court records, shortly before 1 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2022, tribal police came to his residence after Beaulieu threw a pumpkin through the glass window near the door at his girlfriend, shattering the glass and cutting her head and arms. Beaulieu, who appeared intoxicated, was taken to jail.

On Sept. 14, 2022, he had been convicted of domestic assault and violating a domestic abuse no-contact order, both involving the same woman.