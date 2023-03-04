Court news: Frazee man gets 27 months in prison for domestic abuse

Frazee man gets 27 months for domestic abuse

DETROIT LAKES — Jacob Daniel Siltala, 31, of Frazee has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony domestic assault.

He was originally charged with five domestic abuse-related felonies, including strangulation, stalking, violating a no-contact order and assault for an offense that occurred on Jan. 13.

It’s not clear what exactly he did, since the criminal complaint was not available online, but on Feb. 22 he was sentenced by District Judge Michelle Lawson to 24 months in prison at St. Cloud. Credit was granted for 41 days served in jail. He was fined $50 plus $150 in court fees.

He was also sentenced to 27 months in prison on a separate felony charge of violating a no-contact order (within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions) for an offense that occurred two days later, on Jan. 15. A second identical charge was dropped in a plea agreement. The criminal complaint was not available online, but he received credit for 39 days served in jail, and was fined $50 plus $150 in court fees.

Park Rapids woman sentenced for meth, cocaine

May Gabriella Durant, 49, of Park Rapids, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for misdemeanor fifth-degree drugs.

A felony second-degree drug charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Jan. 7, 2022, agents with the local drug task force, Becker County sheriff’s officers, and White Earth police officers executed a search warrant on a residence in Ponsford.

She was in the basement along with Francis Edward Durant, 52, who had an active warrant and was placed under arrest. A Smith and Wesson .45 caliber handgun was in a jacket pocket that belonged to him. Ammunition was also found throughout the residence.

In a basement bedroom, multiple bags containing a crystal‐like substance were found. The substance field‐tested positive for meth and weighed approximately 55.9 grams.

A gray powdery substance was also found in the basement, believed to be a fentanyl/cocaine mixture. The substance field‐tested positive for cocaine and weighed approximately 63.9 grams.

A large amount of U.S. currency was found in the basement, including in May Durant’s purse.

In a post‐arrest interview, Francis Edward Durant admitted ownership of the drugs and gun found during the search, and admitted he sold the drugs. He stated May Durant was aware of what was happening.

On Feb. 23, District Judge Michael Fritz sentenced her on the misdemeanor to 30 days in jail, with credit for five days served. Work release was authorized.

She was ordered to pay $1,150 in fines and court fees, and was ordered to complete a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare. She was placed on supervised probation for five years.