Court news: Frazee man posts $40,000 bond in felony restraining order case

DETROIT LAKES — Nathan Joseph Wasche, 41, of rural Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with three felony counts of violating a restraining order.

According to court records, on March 30, Wasche violated a harassment restraining order issued to protect a woman and three children, by driving a red Ford pickup truck slowly past their home in Detroit Lakes seven or eight times. The order for protection requires Wasche to stay at least 200 feet away from the home, which is about 40 feet from the street he repeatedly drove past on.

He has more than half a dozen convictions for violating restraining orders from 2018 to 2021, according to court records.

On May 5, bail or bond was set at $80,000 without conditions, or $40,000 bail or bond with conditions.

May 17, Wasche posted a $40,000 bond and was released with conditions that include no contact with the woman or children.

ADVERTISEMENT

His next court appearance is set for June 5 before District Court Judge Charles Glasrud.

Audubon man sentenced after fleeing cops, rolling pickup truck

Jared Nathan Danielson, 32, of rural Audubon has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

According to court records, about 8 a.m. on July 21, 2022 a trooper tried to pull him over for not wearing a seat belt on Highway 59 south of Detroit Lakes.

Instead of stopping, Danielson turned right on 110th street, then drove through a stop sign and turned right on 260th Avenue.

He accelerated southbound and a short time later, turned onto a gravel road in the Vergas Trails. Danielson rolled his black Ford Ranger a short time later. He was not injured and was arrested. He told the trooper he knew he had expired registration and that he had a warrant.

On April 19, District Court Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced him to 13 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed four years.

He was ordered to serve six days in jail, with credit for six days served, and was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees.

He was ordered to follow all recommendations and aftercare from assessments filed with the court, and was placed on supervised probation for four years.