Court news: Frazee man sentenced for felony DWI; DL man sentenced for domestic assault

DETROIT LAKES — Robert Frank Orlando Williamson, 39, of rural Frazee has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony DWI.

According to court records, on the afternoon of July 14, 2021, law enforcement responded to a vehicle rollover on County Road 36 in Becker County.

It appeared the vehicle had drifted into the ditch and then back onto the highway, where it went airborne and rolled. A deputy saw a bottle of E&J Brandy in the vehicle. Williamson was the only occupant and was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. His blood alcohol concentration tested at .18%.

Williamson was previously convicted of DWI offenses in 2021, 2019 and 2018, according to the criminal complaint.

On Aug. 17, District Judge Michelle W. Lawson sentenced him to 36 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was ordered to serve 189 days in jail, with credit for 18 days served. Work release privileges were granted.

He was fined $1,500 plus $1,675 in court fees, and was ordered to complete a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare.

He was placed on supervised probation for five years, and must complete 30 days of electronic alcohol monitoring for each year he is on probation.

DL man sentenced for domestic assault

Christian Delon Andvik, 30, of rural Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony domestic assault.

According to court records, on Jan. 7, he spit on a woman, slapped her and pulled her hair during a domestic fight in Detroit Lakes.

On Sept. 20, District Judge Michelle W. Lawson stayed imposition of sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years.

He was ordered to serve 30 days in jail, with credit for seven days served. He was allowed to serve the time on electronic home monitoring, and was fined $1,000 plus $1,150 in court fees.

Andvik was also ordered to complete a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare. A domestic abuse no-contact order was issued through Sept. 20, 2027.