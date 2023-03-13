Court news: Frazee woman gets 18 months for her role in chaining, beating, robbing man

DETROIT LAKES — Alicia Lizzett Alaniz, 32, of Frazee has been sentenced in Becker County District court for felony simple robbery.

Due to a plea agreement, that charge was amended from the original felony charges of first-degree assault, first-degree aggravated robbery and false imprisonment.

According to court records, on June 7, 2022 at approximately 3:31 a.m., Detroit Lakes Police officers were dispatched to the Essentia Emergency Room on the report of a man who had suffered a serious assault.

An officer observed multiple red marks and burns around the man’s upper body. He said he had been "beaten up" by Patrick Charles Bonga, Alaniz, and Brooke Kathleen Saunders (the other two were also charged).

The victim described being hit with wooden dowels, being choked by a chain, being chained to a post, and having boiling water thrown on him. The incident occurred in the early hours of June 7 at Bonga's residence in Detroit Lakes.

The man had several obvious injuries, including an open laceration to the top of his head, red marks on the forehead, red marks around the neck, red marks on the left knee and blistered skin and purple bruises on his upper left arm.

The man said he was walking in Detroit Lakes when he encountered Alaniz, who invited him to Bonga’s residence where she was staying. When he got there, Alaniz invited him inside, but after entering, a "dude" asked him who he was, and after identifying himself, the man was immediately attacked by Bonga.

The man said he was beaten, had boiling water thrown on him and that the three were threatening to kill him and his kids if the cops got involved. He said all three participated in the beating, adding that they had him chained "like a dog" to a banister inside the house while they beat him. Some of his personal property, including a Galaxy S8 phone, headphones, a phone charger and $76 in cash were taken from him by Alaniz.

Bonga initially denied harming the man or knowing how he was injured, but confirmed that the man had arrived at his house sometime after midnight and that he had been invited inside.

Bonga later stated he "lied" in his initial statement and said that he saw Alaniz striking the man with a stick. For her part, Alaniz said she invited the man inside, and then Bonga attacked him and knocked him to the floor. She added that Bonga was punching and kicking the man in the head, and then poured boiling water onto him. She noted that the water was heating up on the stove at the time.

Alaniz stated Saunders was there and kicked the man and hit him with a stick. Alaniz stated that Bonga then grabbed a chain, wrapped it around the man’s neck and choked him with it.

She said Bonga tied the man up to a post in the living room and Alaniz initially denied hitting the man, but later admitted she kicked him in the leg and hit him in the foot with a stick.

For her part, Saunders said that Alaniz struck the man with a wooden stick, and made him empty his pockets. Saunders acknowledged that the incident "got out of hand." Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Bonga's residence and recovered a rusty chain, an electronic lock, a circular saw, and the man’s headphones.

In a separate case, Alaniz had a felony fourth-degree charge of assaulting a peace officer and two misdemeanors dropped in a plea agreement. Those charges stemmed from a Feb. 11, 2022 incident in which she was driving recklessly in blizzard conditions and narrowly avoided colliding with a semi on Highway 34 – then fought with two Detroit Lakes police officers trying to arrest her.

On March 7, Alaniz demanded execution of sentence, and District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced her to 18 months in prison at Shakopee, with credit for 274 days served in jail. She was ordered to pay $125 in court fines and fees.