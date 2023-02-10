99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Court news: Lake Park man accused of peppering house, car with BB gun; DL man charged for sawed-off shotgun

A living room window had a bunch of small holes in it. The suspect admitted he was angry at the couple and shot about 20 times at the window with a BB gun, knowing they were in the living room.

DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Court gavel
News Staff
By News Staff
February 10, 2023 07:05 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — Mark Anthony Magelky, 27, of rural Lake Park, has been charged in Becker County District Court for felony second-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault – act to cause fear.

According to court records, on the afternoon of Dec. 18, 2022 a rural Lake Park couple reported that Magelky, who is related to them, was outside their residence shooting a BB gun at their house and windows. They moved to an interior room. They believed he was under the influence of drugs.

They stated they were sitting and watching TV in their living room when Magelky started shooting BBs at the window. A living room window had a bunch of small holes in it. Magelky admitted he was angry at the couple and got "salty" and shot about 20 times at the window with a BB gun, knowing they were in the living room. He also admitted he shot at the man’s car windows.

On Jan 23 he was released without bail, on conditions that include no drinking or illegal drugs, staying out of bars and liquor stores, no guns or dangerous weapons, and following the requirements of a domestic abuse restraining order.

His next court appearance is Feb. 28 before District Judge Michelle Lawson.

ADVERTISEMENT

DL man accused of having sawed-off shotgun

More Crime and Courts:
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Rural Frazee man faces 11 sex charges; Audubon man accused of planting camera in ex's bedroom
On May 5, 2020, a woman disclosed suspect had sexually assaulted her on several occasions in the past, according to court records.
February 10, 2023 07:25 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Lund Boat
News
UPDATED: Lund Boat Company shooting suspect identified, faces multiple felonies
A 21-year-old Henning man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Thursday following an active shooter situation at the manufacturing plant in New York Mills. No injuries were reported.
February 09, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Shotgun shells found in vehicle of LP-A student; burglaries in Lake Park and Frazee
The student has been suspended from school pending a meeting with the student’s parents, according to a Becker County dispatch report.
February 09, 2023 01:04 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Lund Boat
News
UPDATED: Sheriff: Lund worker fired at co-worker, but was kept outside, or outcome 'may have been much worse'
One or two shots from a firearm were discharged at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills before employees restrained the shooter on Thursday, according to law enforcement. No injuries were reported.
February 09, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  News Staff

Pierre de Wilson, 37, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

According to court records, on Oct. 8, 2021, a White Earth police officer responded to the M&W gas station in Ogema on the report of a woman, later identified as Carrie Butcher, arguing with staff.

Upon arrival, the officer was informed that the vehicle Butcher was driving, a 2007 Ford Edge, was reported stolen out of Perham. Butcher was detained.

Wilson and another man had been in the vehicle and were walking away from the scene on County Road 34. The men were identified and allowed to leave at that time. The officer then searched the car and found a sawed-off Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun beneath the driver's-side rear seat.

The weapon was found to have been loaded with five rounds.

Video, fingerprint, and other evidence point to Wilson as the owner of the shotgun.

On Dec. 30, Wilson was released without bail, with standard conditions. A remote hearing was set for Jan. 30 before District Judge Michelle Lawson.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYCRIMECRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYBECKER COUNTY DISTRICT COURT
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Spaghetti dinner 1.JPG
Local
Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary feeds 450-plus at pre-Polar Fest spaghetti feed
"It's not something store-bought — there's a lot of time put into those meatballs," said Anna Schmitz, co-chair of this year's dinner. "They're homemade, using (Rotarian) George Van Dam's recipe."
February 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: Since when did lawmakers turn into the Morality Police?
They have determined that if someone violates these dress codes, they should be charged with a felony and put in prison for five years along with murders, rapists, and serial killers.
February 10, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Donald Johnson, Detroit Lakes
DAV bus donationEDIT.jpg
Local
Mahube-Otwa donates older Head Start buses to Lakeland DAV, Becker County Historical Society and LP-A schools
Mahube-Otwa donated three buses to the Lakeland DAV, Becker County Historical Society and LP-A schools in January. Each group said they already have plans for the new vehicles thanks to the donation.
February 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Perham man sentenced for pedestrian hit-and-run that injured woman in Detroit Lakes
On April 12, 2021, the suspect was driving a silver car that hit a pedestrian at the corner of Summit Avenue and Holmes Street in Detroit Lakes and left the scene, according to court records.
February 09, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  News Staff