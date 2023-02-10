Court news: Lake Park man accused of peppering house, car with BB gun; DL man charged for sawed-off shotgun

DETROIT LAKES — Mark Anthony Magelky, 27, of rural Lake Park, has been charged in Becker County District Court for felony second-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault – act to cause fear.

According to court records, on the afternoon of Dec. 18, 2022 a rural Lake Park couple reported that Magelky, who is related to them, was outside their residence shooting a BB gun at their house and windows. They moved to an interior room. They believed he was under the influence of drugs.

They stated they were sitting and watching TV in their living room when Magelky started shooting BBs at the window. A living room window had a bunch of small holes in it. Magelky admitted he was angry at the couple and got "salty" and shot about 20 times at the window with a BB gun, knowing they were in the living room. He also admitted he shot at the man’s car windows.

On Jan 23 he was released without bail, on conditions that include no drinking or illegal drugs, staying out of bars and liquor stores, no guns or dangerous weapons, and following the requirements of a domestic abuse restraining order.

His next court appearance is Feb. 28 before District Judge Michelle Lawson.

ADVERTISEMENT

DL man accused of having sawed-off shotgun

Pierre de Wilson, 37, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

According to court records, on Oct. 8, 2021, a White Earth police officer responded to the M&W gas station in Ogema on the report of a woman, later identified as Carrie Butcher, arguing with staff.

Upon arrival, the officer was informed that the vehicle Butcher was driving, a 2007 Ford Edge, was reported stolen out of Perham. Butcher was detained.

Wilson and another man had been in the vehicle and were walking away from the scene on County Road 34. The men were identified and allowed to leave at that time. The officer then searched the car and found a sawed-off Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun beneath the driver's-side rear seat.

The weapon was found to have been loaded with five rounds.

Video, fingerprint, and other evidence point to Wilson as the owner of the shotgun.

On Dec. 30, Wilson was released without bail, with standard conditions. A remote hearing was set for Jan. 30 before District Judge Michelle Lawson.