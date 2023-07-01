Court news: Lake Park man accused of police chase

DETROIT LAKES — Cole William Halverson, 19, of Lake Park, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and three misdemeanors — fleeing on foot, drinking and driving, and driving after his license was revoked.

According to court records, on May 14 at about 2:30 a.m., a Becker County deputy responded to a report that Halverson was at a residence on Sand Lake Road in Lake Park, and was not allowed to be at the house.

The reporting party told law enforcement that Halverson just left the residence and was heading toward County Highway 1, was intoxicated, and was driving a relative's dark-colored pickup.

The deputy spotted him at the County Road 1 and Highway 10 intersection and tried to pull him over.

But he sped up and went north on 130th Avenue, then turned north into a field and drove through the field until getting stuck in a ditch.

The deputy approached and saw Halverson in the driver's seat, who was continuing to rock the vehicle back and forth to try to get the vehicle unstuck.

Halverson reached up and unlocked the door, and the deputy opened the door, but then Halverson pulled the door shut and locked it. He was able to get the vehicle out of the ditch and drove southeast back toward County Road 12, with the deputy in pursuit as Halverson drove on 130th Avenue and turned east on 230th.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, and a deputy found his vehicle. Halverson was still inside, and fled on foot to the east, into the woods.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to a residence in Lake Park, where Halverson was said to be hiding. Upon arrival, law enforcement was allowed into the residence and Halverson was found in a basement crawl space.

He provided a breathalyzer sample that came up .066 breath alcohol concentration. He then asked to see a copy of the dash camera footage from the pursuit because he wanted to know if he got air when he went over the train tracks.

He said he ran because he did not have a license and the truck did not have insurance, so he wanted to get home as quickly as possible.

On May 17, he posted $1,000 cash bail and was released under standard conditions.

His next court appearance is set for July 17 before District Court Judge Michelle W. Lawson.