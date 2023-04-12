99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Court news: Lake Park man sentenced on sex charge

In other court news, a Frazee man was sentenced for violating a no-contact order, and a woman was sentenced for shoplifting at Walmart

News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Cole William Halverson, 19, of Lake Park has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A felony charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on June 11, 2022 at about 1:50 a.m. the Becker County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a residence in Height of Land Township, where Halverson had sex with a girl under the age of 14.

Another young girl witnessed it, according to the criminal complaint.

On April 3, Halverson was sentenced by Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony to 36 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed for 25 years. Conditional release after confinement has been set at 10 years.

Halverson was ordered to serve a year in jail, with credit for 209 days served, and was fined $300 plus $150 in court fees.

He must complete a comprehensive assessment and a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, including aftercare.

He was ordered to get a psychological-sexual evaluation and follow the recommendations.

He was also ordered to register as a sexual predator; not possess any pornographic material; have no contact with persons under age 18; including the victim; submit to polygraph examinations as directed; and successfully complete outpatient sex offender treatment.

He was placed on supervised probation for 25 years.

Frazee man sentenced for violating no-contact order

Shawn Louis Boit, 44, of Frazee has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony harassment – violating a restraining order within 10 years of the first of two or more previous domestic violence convictions.

The sentence is a stay of imposition, and successful completion of probation will result in a misdemeanor conviction.

The criminal complaint was not available online.

On April 3, Boit was sentenced by Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony to 30 days in jail, with credit for eight days served. He was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees.

Boit was ordered to complete a diagnostic assessment and a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare. He was ordered to have no violations of an order for protection and have no assaultive behavior. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.

Ogema woman sentenced for shoplifting at Walmart

Kristine Anna Jirava, 50, of rural Ogema has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for gross misdemeanor theft.

A felony theft charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on the afternoon of April 25, 2020, at approximately 4:32 PM, Jirava and a man had attempted to push a cart with over $1,100 worth of merchandise out of Walmart without permission when they were stopped by Asset Protection. The two were uncooperative and left in a maroon pickup, which a Detroit Lakes police officer pulled over shortly after it turned on to Wine Lake Road.

On April 3, District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced Jirava to a year in jail, all but 19 days stayed two years, with credit for 19 days served.

She was fined $500 plus $171 in court fees and restitution, and was placed on unsupervised probation for two years.

