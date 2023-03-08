Court news: Lake Park woman faces felony animal mistreatment charge

Abandoned cat leads to felony animal mistreatment charge

DETROIT LAKES — Robin Lynn Johnson, 35, of rural Lake Park, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony mistreatment of animals and two misdemeanor counts of abandoning animals.

According to court records, on Nov. 10, 2022, Lake Park police received a report of a cat that had been abandoned during an eviction at a residence in Lake Park.

On Nov. 14, 2022, the officer spoke to the property owner, who stated he caught a cat in a live trap that was left at the rental property. The property owner said that Johnson had been evicted from the property on Nov. 8, 2022, and at that time told the property owner that the cat was his problem now.

The officer attempted to call and locate Johnson, who did not return any of the phone calls. The cat was seized and brought to the Marshmallow Foundation in Detroit Lakes.

Law enforcement subsequently learned that a freshwater aquarium with fish was also left in the rental property by Johnson. On Nov. 20, 2022, a Lake Park police officer assisted Marshmallow Foundation in seizing approximately a dozen freshwater fish from the property. Two of the fish that were in the tank had died prior to the seizure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson’s first court appearance is set for March 16.

DL woman sentenced for weed, marijuana wax

Katherine Elizabeth Botzet, 31, of Detroit Lakes, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree drugs.

According to court records, on June 30, 2022, a special agent with the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, along with Becker County sheriff deputies and Detroit Lakes police officers executed a search warrant at her residence in Detroit Lakes. She was home at the time, and said she lived alone.

Law enforcement located over 4.4 pounds of marijuana and over 500 grams of marijuana wax throughout the residence.

On Feb. 23, District Judge Michael Fritz issued a stay of adjudication. Successful completion of probation will result in a dismissal.

Botzet was ordered to serve 45 days in jail, but can serve 45 days on electronic home monitoring at her own expense. She must pay $1,075 in court fees, complete a chemical assessment, and follow the recommendations. She was placed on supervised probation for five years.

Too-dark window tint on Camaro leads to meth sentencing

Patrick Joseph Skauge, 42, of Lake Park, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree drugs and misdemeanor DWI.

According to court records, on June 20, 2022 he was pulled over in a Chevrolet Camaro – for having very dark window tint – by a state trooper parked near the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 59 in Detroit Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer noted that Skauge had bloodshot, watery eyes, and jerky, fidgety body movements, and Skauge scored poorly on field sobriety tests. He admitted to using methamphetamine in the past and said he typically smokes or snorts it.

He was arrested for driving under the influence, and a search turned up a bag with 1.1 grams of meth in his pocket.

A search of the Camaro revealed three meth pipes, a digital scale, a water bong, two marijuana pipes, a snort straw, and 4.25 grams of meth in the center console. A blood sample was sent to a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab for analysis.

On Feb. 22, District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced Skauge to a year and a day in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve six days in jail, with credit for six days served, and ordered to pay $675 in fines and court fees.

He must abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs, complete a comprehensive assessment, and follow all recommendations – including aftercare. He was placed on supervised probation for five years, and is prohibited from having firearms for life.