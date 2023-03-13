Court news: Man accused of wrongfully getting $86K in pandemic benefits

DETROIT LAKES — A former Detroit Lakes man is accused of wrongfully receiving over $86,000 in government benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Anthony Poatient Wehyee, 56, of Fergus Falls, has been charged in Becker County District Court with three felonies in connection with alleged unemployment insurance fraud, rent fraud and payroll protection fraud.

He is charged with one count of unemployment benefits, false representation, concealment of fact, and two counts of felony theft through false representation.

According to court records, on March 2, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development requested a criminal investigation related to Wehyee’s unemployment insurance account. He is accused of collecting unemployment insurance while working and receiving unreported wages.

The unemployment insurance application was opened under Wehyee's name with a Detroit Lakes address.

ADVERTISEMENT

A review determined that, in a 67-week period between Aug. 2, 2020 and Nov. 7, 2021, a total of $57,680 in unemployment funds were requested and paid. During the same period, Wehyee had been paid for working at both Divine House, Inc. and Lakes Homes & Program Development, Inc. in Detroit Lakes.

The unemployment insurance payments were direct-deposited to a Bell Bank account. During an interview, he acknowledged working for these two employers, even though he had claimed on the unemployment insurance application that he was unemployed.

Wehyee also completed an application with RentHelpMN for $8,625 in rental assistance. His application claimed he was not receiving income, when in fact he was getting Workers Compensation and being paid for working at his two jobs, according to the criminal complaint.

He is also accused of wrongfully obtaining $20,457 in Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program loans. He and another man reported ownership of a taxi-service business called Elite Transport Services.

During the review of his Bell Bank account and other accounts held by Wehyee and the other man, nothing was discovered by investigators that would support a transportation business or a reported “Total Amount of Gross Income: $98,200 for 2019 with one employee” as listed on the SBA-PPP loan application.

In total, Wehyee is accused of wrongfully receiving $86,762 in government benefits, according to the criminal complaint.

On Jan. 12, he was released without bail, under standard conditions of release. An omnibus hearing is set for April 24 before District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony.