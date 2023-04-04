Court news: Man appeals 13-year prison term for meth handed down in Becker County

DETROIT LAKES — A West St. Paul man is filing an appeal after being sentenced to over 13 years in prison for transporting over a half-pound of meth from the Twin Cities to Becker County.

Donald Dequai Crenshaw, 40, of West St. Paul was charged in Becker County District court with felony first-degree controlled substance crime with two aggravating factors, and with felony first-degree controlled substance crime – drug conspiracies.

According to court records, during the months of October and November 2021, law enforcement had identified Crenshaw as supplying narcotics to the White Earth Indian Reservation from the Minneapolis area. He was involved in a controlled buy by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force in October and November.

On Oct. 28, he was arrested and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime in Otter Tail County, in a case unrelated to the controlled buys in Becker County.

Crenshaw posted bail in Otter Tail County on Nov. 8, and electronic surveillance was conducted on him after he was released.

Law enforcement learned he was in the Minneapolis area and returning to Becker County on Nov. 17.

On Nov. 17, a Becker County deputy stopped the vehicle he was riding in near the overpass on Highway 87 and Highway 10 in Becker County. Methamphetamine, three blue unmarked pills, and meth pipe were found on Crenshaw. A search of the vehicle turned up about 286 grams of methamphetamine in the trunk, as well as miscellaneous drug packaging and a digital scale in a backpack in the vehicle.

On Oct. 20, a jury found him guilty on both counts, and on Nov. 14, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced him to 158 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 277 days served.

He filed a notice of appeal on Feb. 15, and in March, Assistant State Public Defender Jessica Merz Godes submitted several requests for written trial transcripts and copies of any audio or video evidence.

