Court news: Man faces first-degree DWI charge after car crash in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Mathew Allen Boswell, 38, of rural White Earth, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree DWI.

According to court records, on June 3, he was involved in a car crash in the area of 11th Avenue in Detroit Lakes. Boswell is accused of getting out of the red sports utility vehicle he’d been driving and trying to climb onto the balcony of an apartment.

He was then seen running north toward the DAC building before going back to the SUV and attempting to leave the area. The officer who stopped him immediately smelled a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver's area of the vehicle.

After getting out of the vehicle, Boswell showed multiple signs of intoxication. An alcoholic "Twisted Tea" can was found on the floor behind the driver's seat, and several other cans were found all over the passenger compartment.

Boswell became argumentative and denied driving. He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and provided a blood sample for testing after a warrant was obtained.

On June 5, bail or bond with no conditions was set at $150,000, and bail or bond with standard conditions was set at $75,000.

Boswell’s next court appearance is set for July 24 before District Court Judge Michael Fritz.

Man accused of DWI after two-car crash on Becker County Road 143

Mark Edward Foster, 56, of rural Ogema, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree DWI.

According to court records, on June 4, he was involved in a two-vehicle crash at County Road 143 near River Road in Becker County.

Foster, who was driving a 2006 white Ford Taurus involved in the crash, had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his person.

He could not describe how the accident occurred and said that he had one drink. Tribal police at the scene reported that he had crossed the center line and sideswiped a North Dakota vehicle. A witness who stopped to help after the crash said that Foster had wanted a ride out of there, but she kept him there until law enforcement arrived.

Foster failed three field sobriety tests and his blood alcohol concentration tested at .20% at the Becker County Jail.

On June 6, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released with a number of conditions, including no drinking or entering bars, and using an alcohol monitor at county expense.

A plea hearing is set for July 11 before District Court Judge Michelle W. Lawson.