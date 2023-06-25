Court news: Man gets 23 months for domestic assault

DETROIT LAKES — Jayson Robert Annette, 35, of rural Ponsford has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony domestic assault.

A felony threats of violence charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Nov. 4, 2022, a Becker County sheriff’s officer responded to a report of an assault in Ponsford. Annette had thrown an older male relative against a table and then later onto the ground. While laying on the ground in the fetal position, Annette proceeded to kick him. He then went to attack an older female relative, telling her "I'm going to kill you" multiple times. He then fled the house and was not found, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Annette was previously convicted of felony domestic Assault in 2019 and violation of a domestic no-contact order in 2022.

On May 19 District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced him to 23 months in prison at St. Cloud. Credit was granted for 91 days served in jail. He was fined $50 plus $150 in court fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the plea bargain, a felony domestic assault charge was dismissed in a separate case.

According to court records, on Feb. 4, he told the same older female relative that he had friends who would kill her, and then pushed her down, leaving her frightened.

A separate felony case of violating an order for protection was also dismissed in the same plea agreement.

Man charged with assault, property damage

Chad Everett Dakota, 48, of rural Waubun has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree assault, gross misdemeanor third-degree property damage, and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.

According to court records, on the evening of May 19, a White Earth police officer was dispatched to a residence on Marten Drive in White Earth on the report of a man flipping out and breaking things.

A woman at the residence said Dakota had been there, caused some property damage, and assaulted them.

A man there said that Dakota cannot be at his residence or around small children, especially when drinking. The man said that when Dakota walked up his stairs with a spade shovel, he was concerned for his 3-year-old son and kicked Dakota and told him to leave.

The man said Dakota then swung the shovel at him, but he was able to catch the shovel mid-swing. The woman said she was standing behind the man when Dakota tried to attack him with the shovel. She noted that after the incident, Dakota hit her vehicle in the front driver's door with the shovel – causing a dent and two scratches in the door.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dakota is on supervised probation in a separate criminal case in which he was granted a downward sentencing departure.

On May 22, bail or bond was set at $40,000 without conditions, or at $10,000 with conditions of release that include no contact with the victims.

His next court appearance is set for June 26 before District Court Judge Heidi E. Schultz.