Court news: Man gets 67 months for shipping meth through the mail

DETROIT LAKES — Michael James Lende, 56, of Horace, N.D., has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony second-degree controlled substance crime.

A felony charge of aggravated first-degree controlled substance crime was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on July 30, 2020, a West Central Drug Task Force agent received a report of a suspicious mail package arriving for an address in Detroit Lakes.

The agent learned there had been prior complaints of short-term traffic coming and going near this address. The reporting party said they received a card from the U.S. Postal Service informing them that a package was ready for pick up at the post office. The reporting party picked up the package.

Inside were two candlestick holders that had removable base plates. The reporting party located a tightly wrapped plastic bag inside the holders, and suspected drugs were inside the bag, so they left the bag inside the holder and reported it to law enforcement.

The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine. The weight of one bag was 64.1 grams with packaging. Another weighed 59.4 grams, and a third bag weighed 63.5 grams.

Upon further investigation, the agent learned the package was mailed from Yuba City, California. A controlled delivery was set up by agents of the Task Force. The package was left outside the address it was mailed to. Lende was seen picking up the package and was arrested shortly after. He later admitted the package was for him, and he knew what would be in it. Lende said he had received three other packages recently, adding that he has a contact in California who he wires the money to once Lende sells the methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 187 grams.

On Jan. 5, 2023, Becker County District Judge Micael Fritz sentenced Lende to 67 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 24 days served. He was ordered to pay $200 in fines and court fees.

Man faces four felonies for guns, receiving stolen property, obstruction

Donald Jeffrey Helps, 41, of Fergus Falls has been charged in Becker County District Court with four felonies: Illegal possession of firearms, two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of obstructing the legal process.

According to court records, about 5 p.m. on March 20, he and another man were seen using a screwdriver to open a silver Pontiac with North Dakota plates that was parked at Menards in Detroit Lakes. The car had earlier been reported stolen.

Helps got in the driver’s seat, and refused to comply when two police officers told him multiple times to roll down the window and show his hands.

Instead, Helps looked at one of the officers, put the car in reverse, and backed into a squad car. An officer then had to break out a rear window with his baton and spray a chemical irritant at Helps before he finally put up his hands and got out of the car.

A search of the Pontiac turned up four shotguns and a rifle in the trunk, along with a safe and an Xbox gaming system in the backseat. Inside the safe was $700, two rings, gift cards and paperwork belonging to the person who had earlier reported the items stolen in a burglary.

Helps has several criminal convictions, including one for felony second-degree drugs, and is prohibited from possessing guns or ammo.

On March 22, bail or bond was set at $150,000 without conditions, or $75,000 bond or $50,000 bail with standard conditions of release.

Helps’ next court appearance is scheduled for April 17 before District Judge Michelle W. Lawson.

Judge cuts Mahnomen man a break on meth possession

Caleb Benjamin Bakken, 39, of Mahnomen has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on the evening of May 26, 2022 he was arrested at his home in Osage after a family member found 2.59 grams of meth (with packaging) in his shorts pocket while he was taking a shower.

Bakken has a history of drug use and is on probation.

The family member said that she recently found methamphetamine in his possession and he admitted to using drugs again, but claimed he quit in March. She did not believe him, and called law enforcement after she found the meth. The officer took possession of the meth, woke up Bakken, who was sleeping in a bedroom, and took him to jail.

On March 22, District Judge Grethen Thilmony sentenced Bakken to 21 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years.

He was ordered to serve 30 days in jail, with credit for seven days served. He was fined $1,000 plus $150 in court fees.

Bakken was ordered to get a mental health evaluation and follow any aftercare recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for five years. The stayed sentence is a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines, which call for prison time.

The departure was granted for several reasons: Bakken is considered particularly amenable to probation and chemical dependency treatment; he entered into a plea agreement; he has community support; he has general stability and good employment; and lack of a recent criminal record.

Woman accused of bringing drugs into jail

Katie Ann Halpin, 24, of Hayward, Wisconsin has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime and gross misdemeanor bringing drugs into the Becker County Jail.

According to court records, on March 16, she was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by Detroit Lakes police because the driver was wanted on an active felony warrant.

During a vehicle search, an officer found a plastic bag in the back seat under a purse where Halpin had been sitting. The substance in the bag field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 6.36 grams.

Halpin was arrested and transported to the Becker County Jail, where jail staff located a bag on Halpin that contained pills commonly containing fentanyl. The bag weighed over 3 grams.

On March 17, Halpin was released without bail under standard conditions. Her next appearance is set for May 1 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

DL woman sentenced for not paying lodging tax

Angella Marie Kukowski, 42, of rural Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay lodging tax.

Five other misdemeanor charges involving either failure to pay the lodging tax or failure to file a return were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on May 19, 2022, the Detroit Lakes Police Department received a report that Kukowski, the owner-operator of AmericInn in Detroit Lakes, had failed to file multiple lodging tax returns – and had failed to pay the lodging tax due for the preceding six months for her hotel.

Kukowski filed returns for November 2021, December 2021 and January 2022. She failed to pay the total tax associated with those returns, despite receiving multiple extensions to do so.

She failed to file returns for February and March, 2022 and also failed to pay any lodging tax for those two months. Kukowski has a history of failing to file returns in a timely fashion, and failing to pay the lodging tax when due, according to the complaint.

On Jan. 17, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony ordered her to serve 90 days in jail on both counts, stayed one year on conditions that include remaining law-abiding and not failing to pay the lodging tax by the deadline.

On the first count, she was fined $300 plus $75 in court fees, and on the second count she was fined $300.