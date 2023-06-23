Court news: Man gets nearly 4 years in prison on meth charge

DETROIT LAKES — Henry Ray Soyring, 38, of rural Waubun has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree controlled substance crime.

A felony first-degree drug charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on the afternoon of April 26, 2022, he was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a White Earth police officer on Becker County Road 37. Two others were also in the vehicle.

Based on prior investigation, the occupants were believed to be transporting narcotics from the Twin Cities region back to Becker County. Two special agents arrived on scene, and could see a glass smoking device in plain view in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted but only paraphernalia was found initially.

One of the passengers admitted she was concealing controlled substances, and turned over 24 grams of meth.

The following day, a search warrant was executed on Soyring’s residence in Becker County. Law enforcement located approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine, a large quantity of unused ziplock baggies, a scale, and numerous shotgun shells. The methamphetamine was located in a bedroom dresser near mail with Soyring’s name.

On June 1, Becker County District Judge Michael Fritz sentenced Soyring to 44 months in prison at St. Cloud. Credit was granted for 389 days served in jail.

Man accused of dissemination of private sexual images

Matthew Brett Hukriede, 37, of rural Ponsford has been charged in Becker County District Court with one felony and two gross misdemeanor counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

According to court records, on May 19, he texted a woman threatening to send naked photographs of her to friends and to post them on Facebook. He texted the woman that he had posted the naked pictures on Facebook and that they were up for approximately 11 minutes until Facebook took them down. Hukriede also told her that he was sending the pictures to several other people.

A second woman said that Hukriede had sent a picture of her breasts, along with naked pictures of the first woman, to her 4-year-old daughter's iPad account.

Hukriede told an officer he sent the photos because he was angry at the two women. He said he sent the photo to the second woman’s iPad account, not realizing it was the account of her young daughter. He said he had threatened to post the pictures on Facebook, but did not actually post them there.

His first court appearance is set for July 13 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.