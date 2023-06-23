Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Court news: Man gets nearly 4 years in prison on meth charge

In a separate case, man accused of dissemination of private sexual images

DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Court gavel
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 7:06 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Henry Ray Soyring, 38, of rural Waubun has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree controlled substance crime.

A felony first-degree drug charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on the afternoon of April 26, 2022, he was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a White Earth police officer on Becker County Road 37. Two others were also in the vehicle.

Based on prior investigation, the occupants were believed to be transporting narcotics from the Twin Cities region back to Becker County. Two special agents arrived on scene, and could see a glass smoking device in plain view in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted but only paraphernalia was found initially.

One of the passengers admitted she was concealing controlled substances, and turned over 24 grams of meth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following day, a search warrant was executed on Soyring’s residence in Becker County. Law enforcement located approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine, a large quantity of unused ziplock baggies, a scale, and numerous shotgun shells. The methamphetamine was located in a bedroom dresser near mail with Soyring’s name.

On June 1, Becker County District Judge Michael Fritz sentenced Soyring to 44 months in prison at St. Cloud. Credit was granted for 389 days served in jail.

Man accused of dissemination of private sexual images

Matthew Brett Hukriede, 37, of rural Ponsford has been charged in Becker County District Court with one felony and two gross misdemeanor counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

According to court records, on May 19, he texted a woman threatening to send naked photographs of her to friends and to post them on Facebook. He texted the woman that he had posted the naked pictures on Facebook and that they were up for approximately 11 minutes until Facebook took them down. Hukriede also told her that he was sending the pictures to several other people.

A second woman said that Hukriede had sent a picture of her breasts, along with naked pictures of the first woman, to her 4-year-old daughter's iPad account.

Hukriede told an officer he sent the photos because he was angry at the two women. He said he sent the photo to the second woman’s iPad account, not realizing it was the account of her young daughter. He said he had threatened to post the pictures on Facebook, but did not actually post them there.

His first court appearance is set for July 13 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
070721.N.PRE.BullsBlaineBeatyFrazee.jpg
Local
Pro bull rider from Frazee to compete at Park Rapids rodeo next weekend
June 23, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: 58-year-old male becomes lost in Tamarac Refuge; emergency helicopter called in
June 23, 2023 08:27 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Airport Commission.jpg
Local
Survey needed for aircraft tower on WE Fest grounds to prevent change in approach minimums
June 23, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Detroit Lakes man accused of high speed chase, drugs
June 23, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
SS.jpg
Local
Becker Pet & Garden in Detroit Lakes has been sold
June 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Copyof070721.N.PRE.BullsBlaineBeatyFrazee.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Professional rodeo brings ‘Yellowstone’ to Park Rapids
June 23, 2023 06:09 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
150 years united Methodist.jpg
Local
150-year celebration set for June 25 at United Methodist Church in Detroit Lakes
June 22, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter