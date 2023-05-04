Court news: Man sentenced after 110 mph police chase

DETROIT LAKES — Kevin Jerome Basswood Jr., 28, of rural Ponsford has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and gross misdemeanor DWI.

According to court records, on the evening of Oct. 5, 2021, a deputy parked in the Pine Point School parking lot in Ponsford saw a white sedan driving on Pow Wow Highway with no headlights or taillights, and apparently speeding. The deputy tried to pull the car over, and was traveling over 70 miles per hour but was not catching up.

The car drove through the next intersection and turned onto Pine Point Road. The deputy finally caught up to the car, which was moving over 110 mph.

The car went through another intersection, made additional turns, and was intermittently driving in the oncoming lane of traffic while going around corners in no passing zones. The vehicle almost lost control at the intersection of County Road 35 and County Road 143, but corrected and continued speeding until it was halted by a tire deflation device deployed by White Earth Police.

The vehicle slowed and all occupants stuck their hands out of the windows. Officers executed a high risk stop, ordering the driver to shut off the vehicle and throw the keys out the window. The driver, Basswood, complied and was arrested. He smelled of alcohol and tested .11% in a preliminary breath test, but ultimately failed to take a breath test in jail and was charged for that.

On April 5, District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced him on the felony charge to 17 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed four years.

He was ordered to serve 183 days, with credit for 183 days served.

He was fined $50 plus $105 in court fees.

On the DWI charge, he was ordered not to drink or use illegal drugs, to complete a comprehensive assessment, and to attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving Impact Panel.

Woman opts to pay $12K bond instead of $100 bail, gets out without conditions

Sheyanna Monique Luna, 24, Fertile has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime and gross misdemeanor DWI.

According to court records, just before 1 a.m. on April 8 deputies on Highway 59 in Detroit Lakes pulled Luna over for driving with expired registration.

The officers noted that Luna had bloodshot watery eyes, and that there was an open alcohol container in the back seat and a pipe in plain view in a compartment next to a passenger. Luna admitted to having a couple of shots of brandy about 30 minutes prior.

A metal container attached to Luna's purse contained .65 grams of meth, and she admitted smoking meth earlier that evening.

On April 10, District Judge Michael Fritz set bail or bond at $12,000 without conditions, or bond at $3,000 and cash bail at $100, with standard conditions of release.

Luna posted a $12,000 bond that same day and was released without any conditions. She must still make all court appearances and be law abiding.

Her next court appearance is set for May 8 before Fritz.