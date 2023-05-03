Court news: Man sentenced for felony criminal sexual conduct

DETROIT LAKES — Antoine Lee Oppegard, 23, of Ponsford, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Two other felony counts of criminal sexual conduct were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Dec. 7, 2021, a preteen girl attended a forensic interview at the Red River Children's Advocacy Center. During the interview, she disclosed that she was sexually abused by Oppegard, starting when she was about 4 and ending in about second grade, prior to her living in a "shelter." The girl said that "those years of my life were hell."

On April 7, as per the plea agreement, District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced Oppegard to 30 days in jail, with Sentencing to Service work authorized.

He was placed on supervised probation for 20 years. Successful completion of probation will result in a misdemeanor conviction.

He was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees.

Oppegard was ordered to successfully complete a sex-offender treatment program, not possess pornography, not not use any phone sex lines, dating services, social networks or enter any strip clubs or adult book stores or similar businesses, and have no contact with persons under age 18 . Predatory offender registration is required.

He must submit to polygraph examinations, complete a comprehensive evaluation, and follow all the recommendations.

Pulled over in Mercedes, St. Paul man sentenced for 2 grams meth

Levi Roland Hansmeier, 32, of St. Paul, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on a felony charge of fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on Sept. 30, 2022, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Hansmeier was a passenger in a silver Mercedes that was pulled over in Callaway for speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign.

During a search of the vehicle, The officer found a black backpack that was placed at Hansmeier's feet, which held a clear plastic baggie containing just over 2 grams of methamphetamine. The officer also found a digital scale with residue and numerous clean small micro baggies.

On April 7, Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony issued a stay of adjudication and sentenced him to five days in jail, with credit for five days served. He was placed on unsupervised probation for five years. Successful completion of probation will result in a dismissal.

He was fined $1,000 plus $75 in court fees, and was ordered to complete a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare.