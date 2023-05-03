99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Court news: Man sentenced for felony criminal sexual conduct

Two other felony counts of criminal sexual conduct were dropped in a plea agreement.

DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Court gavel
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Antoine Lee Oppegard, 23, of Ponsford, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Two other felony counts of criminal sexual conduct were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Dec. 7, 2021, a preteen girl attended a forensic interview at the Red River Children's Advocacy Center. During the interview, she disclosed that she was sexually abused by Oppegard, starting when she was about 4 and ending in about second grade, prior to her living in a "shelter." The girl said that "those years of my life were hell."

On April 7, as per the plea agreement, District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced Oppegard to 30 days in jail, with Sentencing to Service work authorized.

He was placed on supervised probation for 20 years. Successful completion of probation will result in a misdemeanor conviction.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees.

Oppegard was ordered to successfully complete a sex-offender treatment program, not possess pornography, not not use any phone sex lines, dating services, social networks or enter any strip clubs or adult book stores or similar businesses, and have no contact with persons under age 18 . Predatory offender registration is required.

He must submit to polygraph examinations, complete a comprehensive evaluation, and follow all the recommendations.

Pulled over in Mercedes, St. Paul man sentenced for 2 grams meth

Levi Roland Hansmeier, 32, of St. Paul, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on a felony charge of fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on Sept. 30, 2022, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Hansmeier was a passenger in a silver Mercedes that was pulled over in Callaway for speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign.

During a search of the vehicle, The officer found a black backpack that was placed at Hansmeier's feet, which held a clear plastic baggie containing just over 2 grams of methamphetamine. The officer also found a digital scale with residue and numerous clean small micro baggies.

On April 7, Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony issued a stay of adjudication and sentenced him to five days in jail, with credit for five days served. He was placed on unsupervised probation for five years. Successful completion of probation will result in a dismissal.

He was fined $1,000 plus $75 in court fees, and was ordered to complete a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Frazee Police cite 10 residences with city ordinance violations
May 03, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: Media should stop reporting on mass shootings
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jerry Miller, Sebeka
Bergens1.JPG
Local
Donations needed for those glorious oversized flower pots in Detroit Lakes
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Red River Valley Veterans Band.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, May 3-14
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Wadena Mayor George Deiss reads a mayorial proclamation from the podium at the 34th Pastor's Appreciation Breakfast at St. Ann's Parish Center.
Local
They came, they prayed, they ate together, as one
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Hazel.jpg
Community
Generations: Second generation American Hazel Houkom shares lessons from growing up with immigrant parents
May 03, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
snowbulance (edited).jpg
Local
Injured in the Becker County woods? Have no fear, the Snowbulance is here!
May 02, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe