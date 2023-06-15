Court news: Man sentenced for terroristic threats, DWI

DETROIT LAKES — Joseph Daniel Schultz, 41, of rural Ogema has been sentenced in Becker County District Court with felony making terroristic threats and gross misdemeanor DWI.

Gross misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and DWI were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on the afternoon of June 18, 2022, White Earth police officers went to a home in Ogema on the report that Schultz had driven up the driveway and threatened to shoot a man with a shotgun.

The neighbor said Schultz had driven up in a yellow older-model Ford Thunderbird, honking the horn and yelled, "I got my shotgun and I will blow your f…ing head off!" Schultz then yelled, "you're gonna get it, quit f…ing with my kids…!" He then sped away — his small children with him in the car.

The neighbor said he is frightened of Schultz and believes he would follow through on the threats. An officer found Schultz driving north on Highway 34 in the Thunderbird. Schultz did not immediately pull over, and instead pulled into his residence down the road.

The officer approached the Thunderbird and saw four small children (ages 3, 3, 7, and 8) inside the car, none in child restraints or wearing seatbelts.

Schultz told the officer that the neighbor he had threatened had made trails through the woods that zig-zagged, put rocks out, sat at the end of his driveway, performed witchcraft, and tried to pry the plywood off of his house to steal things from him.

Schultz said he knew what the man was up to because he was informed by "supernatural, spiritual things." Asked if he had any weapons, Schultz told an officer that he had a .22 in the trunk of his car.

After doing poorly on standard field sobriety tests, Schultz admitted to smoking methamphetamine two days earlier, and said he has been using meth for two years.

When he was arrested, a magazine for a .22 rifle and a pocket knife were found in Schultz’s front right pants pocket.

He later admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier that day, and he continued talking about "spirits," trails in the woods, and a "bunker" that "the people" are staying in, trying to rob him and mess with electrical wire in his walls.

Schultz provided a blood sample at the hospital and was taken to jail. Bureau of Criminal Apprehension results of analysis of his blood later confirmed the presence of methamphetamine.

He was released on furlough to White Earth for inpatient treatment, to be returned immediately to jail if not in treatment.

On April 26 he appeared before District Judge Michelle Lawson, who sentenced him on the felony terroristic threats and gross misdemeanor DWI charges.

On the threats charge, he was issued a stay of imposition, with successful completion of probation resulting in a misdemeanor conviction. He was ordered to serve 60 days in jail, with credit for 60 days served and was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees.

On the DWI charge, he was sentenced to a year in jail, with 305 days of that stayed five years, and credit for 60 days served. He was ordered to pay a $30 DWI assessment fee.

He was ordered not to drink or use illegal drugs, not to use or possess guns or ammo, and to complete a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.

Park Rapids man sentenced for having stolen vehicle

William Lawrence Butcher Jr., 36, of Park Rapids has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

According to court records, on Sept. 28, 2022, a White Earth police officer responded to the intersection of County Highway 44 and Pow Wow Highway in Becker County due to numerous items being on the roadway and blocking traffic.

Upon arrival, the officer identified Butcher on the roadway, and as the person blocking the roadway. A vehicle was nearby that had been reported stolen. When asked about the stolen vehicle, Butcher said that he had found the vehicle, so he took it. He was arrested and taken to jail.

On April 25, District Court Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced him to 17 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve 132 days in jail, with credit for 132 days served, and was fined $1,000 plus $150 in court fees.

He was ordered to complete a comprehensive assessment and follow all the recommendations, including aftercare, and was placed on supervised probation for five years.