News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Court news: Man walking on Richwood Road charged with meth; Detroit Lakes man accused in domestic incident

During the booking process for outstanding warrants, the suspect was searched and a corrections officer found .29 grams of meth, without packaging, according to court records.

DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Court gavel
News Staff
By News Staff
February 14, 2023 06:45 AM
DETROIT LAKES — Bradley Jon Weaver, 42, of Ponsford has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2023, a Detroit Lakes police officer responded to a report of a man walking in the road on County Road 21 near North Tower Road.

The officer found Weaver walking southbound on the east shoulder of County Road 21 near Rice Lake Road, and Weaver told him he was walking to town. The officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol, and offered him a ride to town. On the way, the officer learned Weaver was wanted on an active warrant, and took him to jail. During the booking process, Weaver was searched and a corrections officer found .29 grams of meth, without packaging.

On Jan. 23, a summons was issued for Weaver to appear in court on Feb. 9 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

DL man accused in domestic incident

Nathaniel Charles Sargent, 34, of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for gross misdemeanor interfering with an emergency call.

A felony charge of domestic abuse by strangulation was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on the evening of Nov. 9, 2022, Becker County Dispatch reported hearing yelling and screaming during an open 911 call. The call ended and dispatch reported the phone number belonged to a woman in Detroit Lakes.

An officer responded and found the woman and her child were upset and crying. The woman, who had fresh blood on her inner lip and marks and scratches on her neck, said her boyfriend, Sargent, got angry with her. She started to call 911 and he put his hand around her neck and then over her mouth and nose, making it so she couldn’t breathe.

While she was calling 911, Sargent threw her phone. Her child heard the yelling, went into the bathroom, and locked the door. Sargent had two prior domestic assault cases dismissed in Mahnomen County.

On Jan. 23, 2023, District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced Sargent on the gross misdemeanor to a year in jail, with all but 20 days stayed two years, and credit for 20 days served. He was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees

He was ordered not to drink or do drugs, not possess firearms, and to complete a comprehensive assessment as well as a domestic abuse batterer's intervention program.

