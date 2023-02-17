99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Court news: Moorhead man faces DWI charges after he ‘hits the ditch’; 8 grams of meth found in bathroom safe

The man said he had drunk two or three shots of Bacardi after hitting the ditch, according to court records. The trooper could smell alcohol, but there was no Bacardi in the car.

News Staff
By News Staff
February 17, 2023 07:17 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Jarid William Olson, 41, of Moorhead, has been charged in Becker County District Court with two counts of felony DWI.

According to court records, on the afternoon of Jan. 4, a trooper responded to a report of a Honda Civic that had been driving erratically and was now in the ditch on Highway 34, east of Detroit Lakes.

Olson was the driver and told the trooper that, as he was driving, "somebody slowed down" and that he had to "hit the ditch." He also said he had drunk two or three shots of Bacardi after hitting the ditch. The trooper could smell alcohol, but there was no Bacardi in the car.

Olson submitted to field sobriety tests, displayed clues of impairment, and then swore at the trooper when asked to take a preliminary breath test.

He was arrested and taken to jail, where he repeatedly refused to take an alcohol blood test, saying at one point that he had "a life to live."

On Jan. 8 he posted $1,000 cash bail and was released with conditions that include no drinking or drugs, and the use of an alcohol monitor. On Jan. 30, a jury trial was set for March 21.

He failed an alcohol test on Feb. 8, and on Feb. 13 a warrant was issued for his arrest, with the stipulation by District Judge Michael Fritz that he be held for court.

Search turns up 8 grams meth in bathroom safe

Leonard Michael Brooks, 63, of rural Osage, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on Oct. 8, 2022, Becker County deputies and a sheriff’s investigator executed a search warrant on a residence and outbuildings at Brooks’ home.

In a safe in a bathroom closet, the investigator found about 8 grams of methamphetamine. Another officer found two shotguns in a back bedroom. A short time later, Brooks arrived home and admitted the guns belonged to him, and that he had put the meth in the safe.

On Jan. 4, a summons was issued and a remote hearing was set for Jan. 26. He was released that day without bail, under standard conditions. His next hearing has not yet been set, according to online court records.

