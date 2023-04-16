Court news: Moorhead man gets 20 months for police chase that ends in crash in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Jared Logan Weigel, 23, of Moorhead, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and giving a false name to a peace officer were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on March 23, 2021, at about 1:30 a.m., a Detroit Lakes police officer tried to pull over a silver four-door sedan without license plates near Rossman Avenue and Oak Grove Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

The officer activated his emergency lights, but the car, driven by Weigel, kept going, from Washington Avenue South to North Shore Drive to Roosevelt Avenue-Richwood Road.

Near the Central Street intersection, the officer lost sight of the silver sedan. Dispatch then reported a crash at Richwood Road and Northland Street. The officer arrived and saw the silver sedan had extensive damage. It had come to rest on the driver's side, the driver's side airbags had deployed, and there was blood inside the car.

The car appeared to have left the roadway, struck a pine tree, and landed near Richwood Heights Townhomes. A man who reported the crash said he saw someone ejected from the vehicle, who then got up and ran from the scene.

Weigel was found nearby in a residential garage, and gave a false name to police. He was transported to the emergency room for medical treatment. Weigel was identified by a Cass County booking photo, and his DNA was found on the steering wheel and windshield. He had active out-of-county warrants at the time of the accident.

On March 29, he was sentenced by District Judge Michael Fritz to 20 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 128 days served in jail.

He was fined $50 plus $150 in court fees.

Ogema woman faces felony DWI charges

Trista Marie Fairbanks, 38, of rural Ogema, has been charged in Becker County District Court with two counts of felony DWI.

According to court records, on the evening of March 28, a Becker County deputy pulled her over for failing to use a turn signal at an intersection in White Earth.

The deputy noticed multiple pieces of tinfoil commonly associated with narcotic use, and Fairbanks said she had used methamphetamine that morning. She was arrested after performing poorly on field-sobriety tests and taken to jail, where a warrant was obtained for a blood draw.

Fairbanks was previously convicted of DWI in 2014 and 2016, and her license was revoked in November of 2022.

On March 30, bail or bond was set at $60,000 without conditions, and bond was set at $30,000, or cash bail at $3,000 with standard conditions of release. Her next court appearance was set for April 24.