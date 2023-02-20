99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Court news: N.D. man accused of strangulation assault in DL; domestic abuse charge for Detroit Lakes man

A motel employee had heard what sounded like an assault and called the police, according to court records. Officers observed blood smudges all over the bed.

February 20, 2023

DETROIT LAKES — Riley Steven Gerntholz, 21, of Sanborn, N.D., has been charged in Becker County District Court with domestic assault by strangulation, and misdemeanor giving a police officer a false name.

According to court records, shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb. 9, Detroit Lakes police officers were dispatched to the AmericInn in Detroit Lakes for a domestic assault.

A motel employee had heard what sounded like an assault and called the police. They knocked on the room door, and at first, nobody would answer. The woman eventually did, and told the officers that nobody else was in the motel room, then allowed them inside to check. The bathroom door was closed and officers found Gerntholz inside. Officers also observed blood smudges all over the bed.

The woman said she remembered lying on her back and saying something to Gerntholz, who then climbed on top of her and began choking her. She said she could not breathe, and he did it for about two minutes.

On Feb. 10, bail or bond was set at $40,000 with no conditions, or $20,000 bond or $2,000 cash bail with conditions that include no contact with the woman and to stay away from her home.

An omnibus hearing is set for Feb. 27 before District Court Judge Michelle Lawson.

Gerntholz is also charged with being a fugitive from justice from another state, a felony.

According to court records, on Feb. 7, a warrant was issued in Richland County, North Dakota for the arrest of Gerntholz for obstructing a court order. On Feb. 9, he was arrested in Detroit Lakes and the next day he waived his extraction rights and was ordered held without bail for North Dakota authorities.

Moorhead man accused of felony harassment in Becker County

James Ernest Piere, 44, of Moorhead, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony harassment — violating a restraining order within 10 years of the first of two previous domestic violence convictions.

The criminal complaint was not available online. On Jan. 3, cash bail or bond was set at $50,000 without conditions, or bond at $10,000 or cash bail at $1,000 with conditions of release.

An omnibus hearing is set for March 20 before Becker County District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

DL man faces felony domestic charge

Houston Demarlo Moorman, 31, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony domestic abuse.

The criminal complaint was not available online. His first appearance was Jan. 19, and on Jan. 20 he posted a $5,000 bond and was released with conditions.

He was notified by mail that an omnibus hearing was set for Feb. 13 before District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony, but the letter was returned as undeliverable. His next hearing has not yet been set, according to online court records.

