Court news: Ogema man accused of stealing woman's Ski-Doo

DETROIT LAKES — Tyrel Traverse Ambuehl, 36, of Ogema, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor damage to property.

According to court records, on the evening of Jan. 10, 2022 officers responded to a home on Becker County Road 158. A woman reported that Ambuehl had thrown a bottle, breaking her kitchen window, then got on her 2002 yellow Ski-Doo MXZ 500 snowmobile and drove off. Ambuehl admitted he left on the snowmobile.

On Jan. 12, 2023 he was released without bail, under standard conditions.

An omnibus hearing for Ambuehl was set for March 6 before District Judge Michael Fritz.

Man charged after falling asleep in running car in someone’s yard

William Francis Paulson, 61, of Waubun, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime and misdemeanor DWI.

According to court records, on Dec. 14, 2022, a White Earth police officer responded to a report of a person parked in a yard in Ogema. The reporting party did not know who it was, and noticed no response from the person in the driver's seat.

The vehicle was running, and the officer woke up Paulson, who was behind the driver’s seat. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested for driving while impaired.

White substance found in Paulson’s pocket field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.2 grams.On Dec. 22 he posted $300 bail and was released with conditions.

A jury trial is set for March 21 before District Court Judge Michael Fritz.

Woman charged with domestic assault

Caroline Rose Larson, 37, of rural White Earth, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony domestic assault.

According to court records, on the evening of Dec. 14, 2022, she allegedly assaulted her daughter, who stated that she and her sisters had been fighting back and forth and then she went to her room afterward and laid on her bed.

Larson then entered her room, jumped on top of her, grabbed her hair on both sides of her head and pulled and swore at her. The girl was scared during the incident and got a scratch on her face from it.

Larson was arrested for the incident and on arrest warrants.

On Feb. 28, a warrant was issued after she failed to appear for a plea hearing.