Court news: Osage man faces sexual misconduct charge

DETROIT LAKES — Danny Thomas Leamons, 43, of rural Osage, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct and gross misdemeanor providing alcohol to a minor.

According to court records, he is accused of giving alcohol to a girl under the age of 14 and groping her breasts. The victim also stated that Leamons had sent her a photo of his genitals via cell phone, and had asked her to send a photo of her breasts to him.

Leamons was interviewed and denied touching the girl inappropriately. He admitted that he had possibly sent a message to her as recently as a few hours ago, and he admitted that she had been at his residence on the date in question.

He denied providing the girl with alcohol, but said he did witness her intoxicated. He added that it was possible that she could have stolen the alcohol from him. He stated he didn't know if he had asked to see her breasts, and that he might have, because he had been drinking. Leamons refused to provide a preliminary breath test alcohol sample.

On Feb. 21, his request for a public defender was denied because he failed to meet the income eligibility requirements. Bail or bond was set at $80,000 with no conditions of release, or $20,000 with regular conditions of release.

His initial appearance in court is set for March 6 before Becker County District Judge Michael Fritz.

He remained in the Becker County Jail as of Monday morning.

Detroit Lakes man charged with meth, DWI

Ricky Dee Thomas Jr., 29, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime and gross misdemeanor DWI.

According to court records, on the evening of Feb. 13, 2023, a deputy saw Thomas drive by and turn into the Team Industries parking lot. The deputy was familiar with the vehicle, recognized Thomas, and knew he was wanted on a felony warrant.

Thomas appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, based on his pupils, as well as heat bumps on his tongue. He performed poorly on field-sobriety tests and was arrested. A baggie containing about two-thirds of a gram of meth was found in the center console.

On Feb. 15, he was released without bail, under standard conditions.

His initial appearance is Feb. 27 before District Judge Michelle Lawson.