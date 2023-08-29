Court news: Perham man faces 3 felony sex charges in Detroit Lakes case

DETROIT LAKES — George Edward Johnson, 34, of Perham, has been charged in Becker County District Court with three felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court records, on July 7, Detroit Lakes police received a report from a man that his daughter, who was under the age of 16, disclosed to him that a 33-year-old man had her in his vehicle and had sexual intercourse with her in Detroit Lakes.

The girl showed her father the suspect's Facebook account, identifying him as Johnson.

On July 18, a police officer attended the forensic interview of the girl, during which she stated that approximately two to three weeks prior she rode her bicycle to a retail area in Detroit Lakes where Johnson works. He had approached her there previously, offering her marijuana and she was aware of who he was.

That morning, Johnson offered to give her a ride in his vehicle to go pick up her friends before he started work that day. They drove around waiting for the girl’s friends to respond, and Johnson parked the vehicle in a secluded area by the railroad tracks, where he ultimately had intercourse with the girl, according to court records.

Johnson told the girl not to tell anyone because he could get fired from his job. On July 20, he was arrested at his place of work and taken to jail. In an interview with police, Johnson denied having any sexual contact with the girl but agreed that he met her and her friends at the mall where he works and had given them rides in his car. He also stated that on the day in question, he picked the girl up from Detroit Lakes High School and intended to pick her friends up to "smoke" but they backed out. He confirmed that day was approximately three weeks prior.

On July 21, bail or bond was set at $60,000 without conditions, or $20,000 bond or $2,000 cash bail with conditions.

On July 24 Johnson posted $2,000 bail and was released under conditions that include registering as a predatory offender and having no contact with the girl.

His next court appearance is set for Sept. 18 before District Court Judge Michelle W. Lawson.

Detroit Lakes man sentenced in incident where woman broke two teeth

Cresencio Vargas Almendarez Jr., 55, of Detroit Lakes, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for misdemeanor domestic assault.

A felony third-degree assault charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on the evening of Oct. 25, 2022, a Detroit Lakes police officer went to a residence on the report of physical domestic assault.

Upon arrival, he made contact with a woman, who said that she picked up Almendarez , her boyfriend of eight years, from the bar. They went to his place and got into an argument.

She was leaving to go back to her residence when Almendarez hit her in the back. As she was walking down the ramp outside, she was hit on the side of her face by an unknown object that broke two of her teeth.

The officer saw that she was bleeding from her gums and had an obvious injury to her face. She said she is afraid of Almendarez, and he was laughing at her after being hit.

Officers spoke with Almendarez, who said the woman is jealous of him and that nothing physical happened. He was arrested and taken to jail.

On July 24, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced him on the misdemeanor to 90 days in jail, all but three days stayed two years. Credit was granted for three days served.

He was ordered to complete a comprehensive assessment and successfully complete recommendations, including aftercare. He must get a domestic abuse evaluation and follow the recommendations. Restitution was reserved for 30 days. He was placed on unsupervised probation for two years.

Detroit Lakes woman accused of making violent threats

Tyra McKenzie Witt, 18, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony threats of violence.

According to court records, on the afternoon of Aug. 12, a Becker County sheriff’s officer responded to the area of Hooligans Lakeside Bar on Becker County Road 6.

Two of Witt’s family members there told the officer that Witt told them she was coming to Hooligans Lakeside Bar to shoot them, and that she had picked up a gun in Frazee.

Witt then told the two that she was going to shoot herself in front of them and was trying to FaceTime them, but they were not answering.

One of the family members reported that Witt had threatened to shoot her/him before and that she needs mental health help.

After finding out that Witt was going to the family home in Detroit Lakes, one of the family members called a family member at the home and told her/him to hide in the closet. The family member stayed on the phone with the person hiding in the closet until law enforcement said it was safe to come out.

Officers found Witt in the backyard of the home and arrested her. The defendant admitted she struggles with mental health issues, according to the criminal complaint.

On Aug. 14, Witt was released without bail, under standard conditions. Her next court appearance is set for Oct. 2 before District Judge Michelle W. Lawson.