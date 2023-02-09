Court news: Perham man sentenced for pedestrian hit-and-run that injured woman in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Julius Jermaine Federick, 32, of Perham has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony criminal vehicular operation and felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

According to court records, shortly after 5 p.m. on April 12, 2021, Federick was driving a silver car that hit a pedestrian at the corner of Summit Avenue and Holmes Street in Detroit Lakes and left the scene at a high rate of speed.

When the first Detroit Lakes police officer arrived, the victim, a 60-year-old Detroit Lakes woman, was lying on her left side, blood coming from the left side of her face. She said she was on the southwest corner and starting to cross the intersection on foot when the silver car struck her and took off. She was taken to Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital, where she was treated for a fractured pelvis and fractured arm.

A short time later, another Detroit Lakes police officer was flagged down by some people at Zorbaz, who told him a gray-silver Nissan Altima had crashed into another vehicle and took off without stopping.

The driver of the other vehicle said she had been westbound on West Lake Drive when the Nissan went through the stop sign at Summit and struck her vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers were advised that the Nissan was speeding eastbound on Highway 10. A Frazee police officer picked up the chase on Highway 10 near Frazee. The officer noted extensive front end damage to the Nissan, and also that the car’s airbag had deployed.

He put his emergency lights and siren on, but the Nissan did not stop, and actually speeded up as it crossed from Becker County to Otter Tail County, fleeing the officer at speeds estimated at 120 to 130 mph, according to the criminal complaint.

On the outskirts of Perham, the driver failed to make a turn and the Nissan smashed into a tree. Federick got out on the passenger side and tried to run into a field. He was limping and favoring his right foot, and the Frazee officer ran after him and caught up to him, restraining him after he fell down.

The 2018 Nissan Altima belonged to Federick's girlfriend, who told police that he had called her and calmly told her that “I just hit somebody.”

On Jan. 23, District Judge Michelle W. Lawson sentenced him on the criminal vehicular operation charge to 15 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve 65 days in jail, with credit for 65 days served, and must pay a $1,000 fine, $531 in restitution and $150 in court fees.

On the felony fleeing charge, he was sentenced to 13 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed four years.

A second felony charge of criminal vehicular operation, and a misdemeanor charge of not stopping after a collision, were dropped in a plea agreement.

Federick was ordered to complete a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare. He must abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs, and comply with all transfer requirements to the State of Mississippi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was placed on supervised probation for five years, to be monitored by the Minnesota Department of Corrections Field Services.