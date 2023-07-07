Court news: Ponsford man accused of assault with metal bat at Rush Lake access

DETROIT LAKES — Brett Warren Stevens, 29, of rural Ponsford, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree assault and felony fifth-degree assault.

According to court records, on June 15, two Becker County deputies responded to a disturbance at the Rush Lake public access on the report of multiple people fighting.

A deputy found a man there lying face down. He said Stevens had hit him with a metal bat. There was blood on the man's lip and large welt marks on his back consistent with being hit with a hard object. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and Stevens was arrested.

On June 16, bail or bond with no conditions was set at $80,000, or bond at $40,00 or cash bail at $4,000 with conditions that include no contact with the victim.

A jury trial for Stevens is set for Aug. 1

Near head-on crash on Hwy 59 leads to DWI Court

Derek Gerhard Berg, 31, of Ogema, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony first-degree DWI.

A gross misdemeanor charge of driving after his license was canceled, and a misdemeanor charge of fleeing a peace officer on foot, were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Sept. 3, 2022, an officer on Highway 59 was on patrol when a traffic complaint was reported on a tan sedan traveling south. The officer saw a tan sedan traveling south on Highway 59, passing a vehicle in front of it, and narrowly missing a head-on collision with oncoming traffic.

The officer activated his emergency lights, and Berg pulled into a residence in Ogema, left the vehicle, entered the house, and locked the door.

A woman then opened the door, and Berg came out, telling the officer he ran into the house because he saw the patrol car.

He showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. A DWI search warrant was obtained and Berg agreed to provide a blood sample. His license was canceled as inimical to public safety, and he has three prior DWI convictions, in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

On June 5, District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced Berg to 36 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years.

He must complete a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare. He must complete the DWI program through the Becker County-White Earth DWI Court.

He was placed on supervised probation for five years. Berg was also sentenced to electronic alcohol home monitoring for 30 days, and ordered to serve 30 days on electronic alcohol monitoring for each year he is on probation.

Berg was ordered to serve 22 days in jail, with credit for 22 days served, and was fined $500 plus $100 in court fees.

Bagley man faces domestic assault charge in Becker County

Robert Lawrence Stevens Jr., 40, of rural Bagley, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony domestic assault.

According to court records, on June 3, he assaulted a woman in Ogema, punching her in the head twice in front of their child. Stevens was previously convicted of domestic assault in 2020 and twice convicted of violating an order for protection in 2023, for which he has an active probation warrant. On June 9 a district court warrant was issued for his arrest.