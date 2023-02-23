99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Court news: Ponsford man gets 5 years after a dozen stolen long guns found in his home

He was originally charged with 10 felony counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one felony count of receiving stolen property.

News Staff
By News Staff
February 23, 2023 07:05 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Eric Thomas Eischens, 36, of rural Ponsford has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony possession of a firearm.

He was originally charged with 10 felony counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one felony count of receiving stolen property.

According to court records, Eischens was convicted of third-degree assault in 2006 and of making terroristic threats in 2007 and is prohibited from possessing firearms for life.

On June 3, 2022, Becker County deputies were advised by Becker County Dispatch that a known man had been shot in the stomach. It was reported by numerous witnesses that the incident occurred at a home belonging to Eischens and his wife on the 46000 block of County Road 26.

A search warrant was executed at the residence, and an officer searching the basement area discovered a wooden panel approximately 4 feet by 4 feet under the stairs.

Officers found some 15 firearms inside the space, including: a Model 12 Winchester 12-gauge shotgun; a Union Firearms Company 12-gauge shotgun; a Model 1897 Winchester 12-gauge shotgun; a Model 42 Winchester .410-gauge shotgun; a Model 94 Winchester .32 win. special; a Winchester .401 caliber; a Remington .32 rem. cal.; a Remington .30 rem. cal.; a Remington Model 81, .35 rem. cal.; a Remington Model 12, .22 cal.; an Ithaca 16-gauge; a Winchester .32 cal.; a Remington .25 rem. cal.; a Remington .30 cal.; and a Remington Model 14.

A sheriff’s office investigator later confirmed that at least 12 of the 15 firearms were previously documented as stolen in law enforcement's NCIC database.

Eischens was not located on the evening of June 3, his whereabouts were unknown and on June 7 an arrest warrant was issued by District Judge Waldemar B. Senyk.

On Feb. 8, Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Eischens to 60 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 246 days served. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine and $150 in court fees out of his prison earnings.

Detroit Lakes man accused of having sawed-off shotgun

Piarre De Wilson, 37, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony possession of a sawed-off shotgun

According to court records, on Oct. 8, 2021, a White Earth police officer responded to the M&W gas station in Ogema on the report of a woman arguing with staff. Upon arrival, the officer learned that the vehicle the woman was driving, a 2007 Ford Edge, was reported stolen in Perham. The woman was detained, and officers were informed that Wilson and another man had been in the vehicle and were walking away from the scene on County Road 34. The men were identified and allowed to leave at that time.

The officer searched the vehicle and found a sawed-off Mossberg 20 gauge shotgun, loaded with 5 rounds, beneath the driver's side rear seat. At that time, the detained woman could be heard screaming from the back of a patrol vehicle, "That gun is not mine, that is Piarre Wilson's gun."

Surveillance video of the incident, and a fingerprint on the shotgun, point to Wilson as the owner of the gun.

On Dec. 30, Wilson was released without bail, under regular conditions. An omnibus hearing is set for Feb. 27 before District Court Judge Michelle Lawson.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
