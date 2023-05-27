Court news: Rural Audubon man faces six felony sex charges

DETROIT LAKES — Tanner Lee Fox, 37, of rural Audubon has been charged in Becker County District Court with two first-degree, three second-degree and one fourth-degree count of felony criminal sexual conduct.

According to court records, from the summer of 2015 through 2017, at the Audubon residence, Fox randomly “humped” the preteen approximately 10 to 15 times in different rooms. Both were fully clothed.

The fully-clothed humping would last from five to 10 minutes, and when Fox stopped he would get angry with the victim.

On May 18, bail or bond was set at $50,000 without conditions, or at zero with conditions of release that include no contact with the victim, no violations of an order for protection, and no harassment violations.

His next court appearance is set for June 5.

DL man was sentenced for stealing items from Edgewater Condominiums

Aaron Duane Thompson, 33, of Detroit Lakes, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on felony theft and fifth-degree drug charges.

Felony burglary and theft charges were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, in November of 2022, he stole a number of items from Edgewater Condominiums while employed there, including a snowblower, a Stihl weed trimmer, a red wheelbarrow, tools, and a decorative sign that said "velkommen.”

Police became aware of the activity after he used a black marker to block out a ring camera on one of the cabins there so he could access a garage on the property without being caught on video.

A half-gram of meth was found on him when he was arrested.

On April 24, District Judge Michelle Lawson issued a stay of adjudication on the felony theft and drug charges.

Thompson was ordered to serve 30 days in jail, with credit for five days served. He was given the option of either 30 days in jail or 45 days on electronic home monitoring at his own expense. Work release was approved.

He was ordered to complete a comprehensive assessment and not drink or do illegal drugs. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.

Former DL cop sentenced after ‘peeking’ incident

Wayne Robert Tolbert, 57, of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on a felony charge of interfering with the privacy of a minor.

According to court records, on Sept. 6, 2022, at approximately 6:27 a.m., Tolbert, a retired police officer himself, called another longtime Detroit Lakes police officer and asked to meet at the police department.

The officer arrived on scene and noted Tolbert appeared very somber. Tolbert said he needed to talk to the officer about something and indicated the conversation should be recorded.

Tolbert began the interview by providing the officer with a handwritten note, which described Tolbert as "subject" and a teenage girl as "victim.”

Tolbert explained that about once a week he had been peeking through the girl’s bedroom window, usually when it was dark out. Following the interview, Tolbert was placed under arrest.

On April 24, District Judge Michelle Lawson issued a stay of adjudication and ordered him to serve 10 days in jail, with credit for two days served. He can do community service in lieu of jail, to be completed before Aug. 1. He was fined $500.

He was ordered to attend a sex offender program; submit to polygraph (lie detector) examinations as directed; not drink or use illegal drugs; and not possess or use any pornography or use phone sex lines, dating services, social networks or enter any strip clubs or adult book stores or any other business where the primary source of business is adult entertainment.

He is to have no unsupervised contact with the victim, and no access to social networking sites that allow accounts to minors. He was placed on supervised probation for four years. Successful completion of probation will result in a dismissal.