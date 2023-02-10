Court news: Rural Frazee man faces 11 sex charges; Audubon man accused of planting camera in ex's bedroom

DETROIT LAKES — Douglas David Carr, 44, of rural Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with seven felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court records, on May 5, 2020, a known female disclosed that Carr had sexually assaulted her on several occasions in the past.

On May 7, 2020, she participated in a forensic interview at Red River Children’s Advocacy Center in Fargo, North Dakota, and some of the material in the criminal complaint comes from that forensic interview.

Three weeks after that interview, police talked to another girl, and information from that interview is also included in the criminal complaint.

An adult who knows the girl confirmed the timeline of events.

On Jan. 27, Carr posted a $25,000 bond and was released, with conditions that include no contact with the victims, staying at least 1,000 feet away from their homes, and obtaining permission before leaving the state.

An omnibus hearing is set for March 27 before District Court Judge Michael Fritz.

Audubon man accused of planting camera in ex-girlfriend's bedroom

Justin Thomas Kirkevold, 30, of rural Audubon has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree burglary and gross misdemeanor interfering with privacy by planting a surreptitious device at a residence.

According to court records, on Jan. 4 he allegedly entered the home of an ex-girlfriend in Detroit Lakes and placed a camera in her bedroom.

The woman told police that on Jan. 6, she woke up to Kirkevold standing over her bed. The incident lasted about 30 minutes before Kirkevold took the camera that was mounted in the woman’s bedroom and left.

Officers talked to him that same day, and he admitted to placing the camera in the woman’s house on Jan. 4, and said he went there on Jan. 6 when he got upset because he thought he had heard her talking to someone.

Kirkevold acknowledged what he did was wrong. He showed the officers his phone, which had hours of video footage. On Jan. 8, the woman contacted the officers and showed them a message from Kirkevold which stated in part, "psycho is the only option left," and "I'm sorry but we are obviously at a point of taking extreme measures." The officers went to Kirkevold's residence and arrested him.

On Jan. 9, bail or bond was set at $10,000, without conditions, and bond was set at $3,000, or cash bail at $300, with standard conditions of release. He posted $300 the same day and was released.

On Jan. 23, a public defender was appointed, and a March 6 omnibus hearing was set before District Court Judge Michael Fritz.