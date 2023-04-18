Court news: Sartell man gets 30 months for Becker County domestic assault

DETROIT LAKES — Cory Nelson Spiegel, 34, of Sartell, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony domestic assault and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.

A second charge of felony domestic assault and a second fifth-degree assault charge were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on March 4, 2022, a White Earth police officer spoke with a woman about an assault that had occurred about a week prior.

The woman said that she was with her boyfriend, Spiegel, on a date night at the Shooting Star Casino and they got locked out of their room, so they drove back to her residence in White Earth.

Spiegel was angry and blamed her for their being locked out of the room, and when they got to White Earth, Spiegel drove into a snowbank and got stuck. He then hit the woman in the head, bit her on the arm, grabbed her by the chest, bit her in the eyebrow, and grabbed her by the arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman said that when they arrived back at her residence, Spiegel roughly grabbed her 5-year-old son by the neck, scaring him, because he was watching television and the volume was too loud.

On March 24, Spiegel was sentenced by District Judge Michael Fritz on the first charge to 30 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for two days served. He was fined $50 plus $75 in court fees.

On the misdemeanor charge, he was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, with credit for two days served – to be served at the same time as the prison time. He was fined $50 plus $50 in court fees.

Walker man sentenced for Becker County domestic assault

Kalin Leroy Thoms, 28, of Walker, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony domestic assault.

The original felony charge of domestic assault by strangulation was amended in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on May 21, 2021, a White Earth police officer was dispatched on a report of a man harassing a woman at a Callaway residence.

The woman said she had been having issues with Thoms, a former live-in boyfriend. She said she broke up with Thoms three days earlier, and came home to find him sleeping on her couch. She had not been home for three days and said Thoms was angry about her being gone that long.

She told him to leave, and he then grabbed her by the throat with one hand and choked her, to the point that she felt like she was going to pass out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thoms let go and then did it again. She was having trouble breathing, started wheezing and had to sit down to catch her breath.

Thoms proceeded to throw an ashtray at her, picked up a garbage bag that contained wood and hit her in the right arm with it, then threw a mirror and hit her in the face.

Thoms also grabbed her purse and tried to leave with it, but she was able to fight him off and keep her purse. Since that incident, Thoms had returned twice to harass the woman.

The officer took pictures of the woman’s injuries, which matched her statement.

On March 29, Thoms was sentenced by District Judge Michael Fritz to 21 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years.

He was ordered to serve 152 days in jail, with credit for 152 days served, and was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees.

He was ordered to get a complete comprehensive assessment and a domestic abuse evaluation and follow the recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for five years.