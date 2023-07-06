Court news: 2 women charged with riot and assault in melee at Rush Lake public access

Two women have been charged in Becker County District Court with riot and assault for allegedly attacking three women at a bonfire at the Rush Lake public access in Ponsford.

Lorianna Carpentier, 21, of rural Detroit Lakes, and Heather Ann Annette, 19, of rural White Earth, are both charged with felony third-degree riot and two counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.

According to court records, shortly after 3 a.m. on May 20, Becker County deputies and White Earth police officers responded to a report of a large party where minors were drinking and fighting, involving a knife.

Officers arrived at the Rush Lake access and were told by juvenile witnesses that the people who were fighting had left.

Carpentier, Carpentier's boyfriend, Owen Annette, and Owen's sister, Heather Annette, allegedly assaulted three young women who had been at a bonfire at the access, according to the criminal complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

One woman at the access, referred to as Victim 1 in the criminal complaint, was bleeding from her nose and had blood on her sleeve. EMS staff on scene stated Victim 1's nose could possibly be broken. Victim 1 stated that Annette had been beating her up and hitting her in the face.

Annette stated that she had not hit anyone or been in a fight.

The next morning, a Becker County investigator went to St. Joseph's Hospital in Park Rapids to take reports of assaults and injuries from the fighting at the party.

The investigator first spoke with a woman referred to as Victim 2 in the criminal complaint. Victim 2 had redness and bruising on both eyes, scratches on her back, and bruises on her legs and arms. The hospital was taking scans for a possible broken finger.

Victim 2 stated she was having a campfire at the beach with some friends, and others showed up throughout the night. She said that Carpentier came with Owen and Heather. Carpentier then got upset at Victim 1 because she was talking to Owen. Carpentier, Owen, and Heather then attacked Victims 1 and 2, taking them to the ground.

While she was on the ground they were stomping, hitting and kicking her. The assault was then broken up and Victims 1 and 2 ran into the woods and hid. Cell phone video obtained later showed Carpentier hitting Victim 2 several times in the head and body while Owen held the victim's legs.

Victim 1 told the investigator that she was at the campfire talking to Owen when his girlfriend, Carpentier, got upset and she was attacked by Carpentier and another female, while three or four others joined in the attack.

While on the ground, Carpentier and others were hitting her in the head and body, and pulling her hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the fight was broken up, the victims ran into the woods and climbed a tree to get away. Another victim at the hospital had dried blood on her nose and lip and bruises on her arms. She stated she saw Victims 1 and 2 being attacked and tried to pull people off of them. She was then taken to the ground and punched, hit, and kicked by Owen and two other males.

The two males then dragged her to the woods, where one of them threatened her with a knife. She finally got away and called 911. All three victims signed medical releases and were left in the hospital's care.

Carpentier and Annette are scheduled for their first court appearance on July 13 before Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.