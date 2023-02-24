Court news: West Fargo man sentenced in motorcycle mishap; Bemidji woman sentenced for meth

DETROIT LAKES — Eric Nathaniel Hutchinson, 37, of West Fargo has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for misdemeanor careless driving.

A gross misdemeanor charge of criminal vehicular operation was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Sept. 4, 2022, Becker County law enforcement responded to an accident near the Richwood Store on County Road 21.

Upon arrival, they found numerous motorcyclists, along with an injured man. Hutchinson was one of the motorcyclists.

Officers learned that the motorcycle group was traveling north on County Road 21 (Richwood Road). Hutchinson said the injured man had earlier turned onto County Road 21 with his pickup truck and turned into the middle of the motorcycle group.

Hutchinson said the truck driver began swerving and "brake checking" in front of the motorcyclists. As the truck driver came into Richwood, he turned his truck, causing one of the motorcyclists to have to move over into oncoming traffic. The man then stopped his truck in the middle of the highway in front of the Richwood Store, got out, and tried to confront one of the motorcyclists.

At this time, Hutchinson, who was ahead of the confrontation, turned around and drove back into Richwood at an extremely high rate of speed. As he was speeding back to the altercation, the man was heading back towards his pickup truck. He opened the truck door and Hutchinson, who according to witnesses was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 30 mph zone, crashed into the pickup truck door and caused significant injury to the man.

On Feb. 9, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Hutchinson on the misdemeanor to 30 days in jail, stayed one year, and ordered him to pay $375 in fines and court fees. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year.

Bemidji woman sentenced for meth

Autumn Leigh Alvarado, 24, of Bemidji has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, just after midnight on March 24, 2022, she was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on County Road 21 near Floyd Lake for a non working tail light.

A deputy found a piece of tinfoil on the driver's floor that had dark stains on it, which is common for drug paraphernalia. That led to a search that turned up a zippered case with Alvarado’s name on it, which contained a half-gram of meth.

On Feb. 9, District Judge Michelle Lawson issued a stay of adjudication and ordered Alvarado to serve 45 days in jail, with credit for 45 days served. She was fined $500 plus $75 in court fees. She was placed on supervised probation for five years, and must abstain from drugs and alcohol and complete a Comprehensive Assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare.