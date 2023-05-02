Court news: Woman accused of kicking, breaking glass on school bus door

DETROIT LAKES — Ashley Jennifer Stevens, 34, of rural Ponsford, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree damage to property.

According to court records, on Nov. 8, 2022, a law enforcement officer took a report of damage to a school bus. The officer spoke with a school bus driver for Pine Point School who said that there was a fight between children on the bus and the driver was dropping one of the children off at home in Ponsford.

Stevens, the child's mother, approached the bus and became upset about the childrens' fight. She began yelling and swearing and requested to come on the bus. The bus driver told her she was not allowed, and left the main entry door to the bus closed. Stevens kicked the door, causing the glass to shatter and the door to not work properly. An estimate for the cost to repair the door was later received, totaling $1,430.64.

Her first court appearance is set for May 4 before Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

Detroit Lakes man sentenced for DWI, obstructing legal process

Derek Wayne Skaalen, 37, of Detroit Lakes, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court after a jury found him guilty of gross misdemeanor DWI and obstructing the legal process.

The jury acquitted him on a felony charge of fourth-degree attempted assault of a police officer.

According to court records, on the morning of Sept. 13, 2022, a Becker County deputy approached him at a gas station due to an earlier disturbance call.

The deputy talked to him and noticed that he had bloodshot eyes, rapid speech and could not sit still. His demeanor was hysterical and his statements were nonsensical.

After being arrested, Skaalen twice hit his head on the cage of the squad car, then again on a window at the emergency room.

During the transport to jail after being cleared at the ER, he threatened to urinate in the squad car and then began gagging himself. Once at the jail, he was repeatedly uncooperative and refused to provide a blood or urine sample for testing. Eventually, a deputy deemed Skaalen's conduct a test refusal.

On April 6, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Skaalen on the gross misdemeanor DWI charge to 180 days in jail, with 175 days stayed six years and credit for three days served.

He was fined $300 plus $75 in court fees, and was ordered to complete a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare. He was placed on unsupervised probation for six years.