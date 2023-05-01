Court news: Woman didn't know gun was unloaded, accused of trying to shoot relative

DETROIT LAKES — Jennifer Deloryce Murray, 33, of rural Ponsford has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drugs, and misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to court records, on the afternoon of April 8, Murray allegedly pointed a gun at an older female relative and pulled the trigger. The gun was not loaded and the older woman was able to take possession of the gun.

The relative said that Murray had shown up at her business parking lot and was acting crazy. She agreed to give Murray a ride. She noted that she has a permit to carry and keeps a Ruger LCP II .22 caliber handgun in the center console of the vehicle.

She said Murray was not making sense and claimed that people were after her. The older woman unlocked the vehicle's doors and Murray jumped in and grabbed the gun from the center console, then exited the vehicle. The woman said she went to the front of the car and repeatedly told Murray to give her the gun. Instead of handing over the gun, the woman said Murray pointed it at her and pulled the trigger and the gun clicked.

The gun owner knew it wasn’t loaded, but said that Murray did not know the gun was unloaded. The woman eventually approached Murray and took the gun away from her.

The victim said she learned from another person that Murray had said that "God told her to do it," adding that the incident "really scared the hell out of her."

A search of Murray’s purse turned up a loaded syringe and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. The loaded syringe field-tested positive for methamphetamine, and was sent to the Minnesota BCA for testing and analysis.

One of the officers spoke to Murray at the jail the next day and Murray told him that she "did what she had to do."

On April 10 she posted $500 cash bail, which was raised to $1,000 on April 25. Her next appearance is set for May 8 before District Judge Michael Fritz.

Theft investigation leads to drug sentence for Frazee man

Jamie Allen Danzeisen, 51, of rural Frazee, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on a felony charge of fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

A misdemeanor theft charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Aug. 20, 2022, he was one of two men accused of stealing game cameras and siphoning gas. The reporting party provided deputies with photos of two men and a vehicle. The two had cut wire, hoses, and drilled a hole into a gas tank of one vehicle.

Danzeisen admitted he was with another man who had cut the wires. He said they had run out of gas, and he located gas cans and grabbed them to siphon the gas into. While speaking to Danzeisen, a deputy saw meth and a glass smoking device. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.5 grams. A radio that had been stolen from a vehicle was also found in his vehicle.

On April 10, District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced Danzeisen to 15 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years.

He was ordered to serve 20 days in jail, with credit for four days served. Work release was authorized.

He was fined $1,000 plus $150 in court fees, and was ordered not to drink or use illegal drugs, and to complete a comprehensive assessment and a diagnostic assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.