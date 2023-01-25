Court report: DL man accused of felony harassment; called woman 74 times overnight

DETROIT LAKES — Houston Demarlo Moorman, 30, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony harassment and gross misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to court records, on the evening of Oct. 7, 2022 a Detroit Lakes police officer was dispatched to a Detroit Lakes residence on a past-action domestic assault report.

A woman there told the officer that she was at risk of bodily harm due to a break up she is going through with Moorman. She said she had been trying to break up with Moorman for several weeks, but he kept coming back to her residence and breaking into it. She said that he will not stop contacting her and that he comes to her house in the middle of the night and finds a way to get in.

As the officer was speaking to the woman, Moorman was calling her cell phone repeatedly and the woman was ignoring his calls. The woman said she had blocked his number, but he keeps calling her from a restricted number so the calls go through. Moorman called the woman between 10 to 15 times during the two to three minutes the officer was speaking with her.

Before Officer Haken could get more details about the assault, Moorman drove past the residence, and the officer pulled him over.

Asked about the assault reported earlier that morning, he told the officer he was at the woman’s residence and she became angry with him and told him to get out. He claimed he left without altercation. The officer advised him to cease all contact with the woman.

The woman told the officer she was yelling at Moorman that morning and he slapped her in the face, hitting her nose. She thought her nose might be broken. Officer Haken did not observe any obvious injuries at that point, and gave the woman domestic violence resources.

The next day, the officer called her to check on the situation and the status of her injuries. The woman’s call log showed that Moorman had called her 74 times between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. from two different numbers.

She also said that black bruising was starting to form under her eyes and her nose was swollen. She sent the officer photos of her face, and he noted that the photos indicated that the woman had been struck with a considerable amount of force, given her injuries.

A warrant was issued for Moorman’s arrest. On Nov. 14 he posted $200 cash bail and was released, and on Nov. 21, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony denied a request from the woman to vacate a domestic abuse no-contact order against Moorman.

He also faces a felony fifth-degree drug charge from Oct. 13, when he was arrested on a warrant and the officer found three pills inside of a cigarette pack in his front pants pocket. The pills were white and inscribed with M367, identified as containing a combination of Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone.

A settlement conference for Moorman is set for Feb. 2, and if no plea agreement is reached a jury trial is set for Feb. 22.

Man charged for high-speed chase, DWI

Kevin Jerome Basswood Jr., 28, of rural Ponsford has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and gross misdemeanor DWI.

According to court records, on the evening of Oct. 5, 2021, a deputy parked in the Pine Point School parking lot in Ponsford saw a white sedan driving on Pow Wow Highway with no headlights or taillights, and apparently speeding. The deputy tried to pull the car over, and was traveling over 70 miles per hour but was not catching up.

The car drove through the next intersection and turned onto Pine Point Road. The deputy finally caught up to the car, which was moving over 110 mph.

The car went through another intersection, made additional turns, and was intermittently driving in the oncoming lane of traffic while going around corners in no passing zones. The vehicle almost lost control at the intersection of County Road 35 and County Road 143, but corrected and continued speeding until it was halted by a tire deflation device deployed by White Earth Police.

The vehicle slowed and all occupants stuck their hands out of the windows. Officers executed a high risk stop, ordering the driver to shut off the vehicle and throw the keys out the window. The driver, Basswood, complied and was arrested. He smelled of alcohol and tested .11% in a preliminary breath test, but ultimately failed to take a breath test in jail and was charged for that.

On Oct. 7, cash bail was set at $1,000, with standard conditions of release. A Dec. 19, 2022 omnibus hearing was the final item in this court file for Basswood.

Man accused of trashing brother's F-350 pickup truck

Tabashish Anamiki Ogitchida, 46, of rural Ogema has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree property damage.

According to court records, on the afternoon of Oct. 16, 2022, a White Earth police officer responded to a disturbance at a White Earth residence, where a man had smashed out windows on a pickup truck.

The owner said he had parked his pickup, a 2005 Ford F350, at his mother's residence in White Earth earlier in the day. And said his brother, Ogitchida, had smashed out his windows and damaged his pickup.

The man showed the officer a Facebook post under Ogitchida's account where Ogitchida posted that he was damaging his brother's pickup. The truck had three windows damaged, as well as a mirror and a turn signal, and lots of glass and various parts from the pickup were on the ground. Repairs are expected to cost over $1,000, making it a felony-level offense.

Officers entered the residence and found Ogitchida in a bedroom, with an injury to his hand. An officer detected the overwhelming odor of alcohol coming from Ogitchida, who was living alone at the residence.

On Dec. 18, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released with conditions. A March 7 omnibus hearing is set before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.