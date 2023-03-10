Court: Two men face felonies for THC vape pens

DETROIT LAKES — Rolando James Ellis, 19, of rural Ogema, and Samual Zane Bellanger, 18, of rural Waubun, have been charged in Becker County District Court with two felony counts of fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on the evening of Jan. 11, 2023, Bellanger was pulled over by a state trooper on patrol in Ogema, for an inoperable brake light and failure to signal a turn.

A strong odor of marijuana came from the vehicle, and the trooper searched the vehicle. Prior to that, Ellis handed over a sandwich bag that contained 10 grams of marijuana.

Both young men exited the vehicle and the trooper pointed to a vape pen on the driver's seat. In the middle of the backseat, the trooper found a shoe box that contained eight unopened THC vape pens, each holding one gram of liquid labeled at 87.91 THC content.

The trooper also found another shoe box that contained 24 sandwich bags of green leafy marijuana with a total weight of about 1.5 pounds. Both men were arrested and taken to jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next day, on Jan. 12, both were released without bail, under standard conditions.

An omnibus hearing for Bellanger was set for March 6 before District Judge Michael Fritz.

A plea hearing for Ellis was set for March 6 before District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

Detroit Lakes man accused of domestic strangulation

James Batholomew Schmidt, 54, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony domestic assault by strangulation, and felony threats of violence – reckless disregard of risk.

According to court records, on the evening of Dec. 17, 2022 police responded to a domestic assault report at Schmidt’s home. A woman reported that Schmidt placed his forearm on her neck while she laid in bed. He again pressed his forearm on her neck and told her he was going to "kill her." She stated she could not breathe when he was pressing his arm down on her neck. He let go and she punched him to get him away from her, then left the house and went to the garage.

On Feb. 6, bail was set at $8,000 without conditions, or at zero with standard conditions that include not entering the woman’s residence, continuing to stay in touch with his attorney, and making all court appearances. Contact with the woman is allowed for purposes of financial and business‐related matters only. He is to engage in no assaultive or threatening behavior, and have no discussion of the criminal case.

On Feb. 22, a jury trial was set for April 4.

Cocaine charge dropped against DL man

Daniel Martez Walker, 31, of Detroit Lakes, has had a felony drug charge dismissed in Becker County District Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to court records, he was charged with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime for a Dec. 21, 2022, incident where he was arrested on a warrant at the BNSF railway depot in Detroit Lakes.

He was searched, and a plastic baggy was found containing a white powdery substance that Walker said was cocaine. The weight was 3.23 grams with packaging. It was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehesion for testing.

Two days later, on Dec. 23, the charge was dismissed by the Becker County Attorney’s Office “in light of new information and prosecutorial discretion,” according to the dismissal notice.

