Crematoriums in city limits find approval from Detroit Lakes Planning Commission

DETROIT LAKES — Discussion has begun regarding allowing crematoriums in city limits.

At the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission’s monthly meeting on Thursday, June 22, City Administrator Kelcey Klemm explained that discussion arose after a local funeral home requested guidance on providing the service locally.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER





James A. Beaton, licensed funeral director and general manager of David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, submitted a letter to the planning commission. The letter stated: “Prior to 2010, the cremation rate in our area was under 40%,” but at the end of 2022 the funeral home “surpassed 80% cremation for the first time.” Beaton also noted the company’s group of funeral homes (David-Donehower, Furey and West-Kjos), “presently serves over 300 families annually.”

The letter from Beaton went on to state cremation services are currently offered in Fergus Falls, and the funeral home is considering installing equipment to offer the service in a detached building at its facility along U.S. Highway 10.

Klemm explained the planning commission’s first task is to approve a draft ordinance. Once approved, the City Council would review it. If the ordinance went through the required steps and found approval, it would be enacted. After it was part of the city code, then businesses interested in providing services could apply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klemm provided the planning commission with a draft ordinance to review. He noted the current ordinance prohibits funeral homes in the B-3 zoning district, while they are allowed in most other zones.

The new ordinance would allow funeral homes in the B-3 zoning district. Crematoriums would only be allowed in the B-3 district, and only by a conditional use permit.

The B-3 district is titled, “Auto-Oriented Business District.” The district includes motor vehicle-orientated or dependent commercial and service activities. Also permitted in the B-3 district are: retail and service, gasoline service stations, food-based establishments, hotels, offices and more.

B-3 zoning districts in Detroit Lakes can be found on the city zoning map and includes: land on either side of the airport along U.S. Highway 10, along the south side of Frazee Street (from the Washington Avenue intersection to where it becomes a frontage road along Highway 10 near the Holiday Inn) and other pockets along Highway 10. There is also a B-3 zone along State Highway 34.

Conditions for crematoriums, according to the draft ordinance, require applicants to:

