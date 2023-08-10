Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crematoriums to be allowed in Detroit Lakes

The Detroit Lakes City Council approved a second reading to allow cremation services in city limits, with proper permitting and requirements.

Funeral Home Back Lot.jpg
David-Donehower Funeral Home representatives have expressed interest in installing a crematorium at its funeral home in Detroit Lakes. The business is located along U.S. Highway 10 and has a large back parking lot area (shown in the picture), in addition to a parking lot abutting the highway's frontage road.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 9:05 AM

DETROIT LAKES — During the monthly Detroit Lakes City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, the council approved the second reading of an ordinance that will allow funeral homes and crematoriums in the B-3 business district.

Once the proper publication of Ordinance 514 takes place, it will go into effect. Permits must still be obtained, and approved, to build a new funeral home or to install a crematory. The ordinance allows funeral homes in the B-3 district as a permitted use.

At previous city-related meetings regarding cremation services in Detroit Lakes, it was stated that David-Donehower Funeral Home may be interested in installing a crematorium. If the business, which is located on U.S. Highway 10, pursued installing a crematorium, then a conditional use permit would need to be obtained. Part of the conditional use permit process includes public hearings where the public can express concerns and ask questions.

The B-3 district is titled “Auto-Oriented Business District.” The district includes motor vehicle-orientated or dependent commercial and service activities. Also permitted in the B-3 district are: retail and service, gasoline service stations, food-based establishments, hotels, offices and more.

For crematoriums to be considered, the ordinance requires:

  • All design, operating and licensing requirements of appropriate federal and state and local agencies are met.
  • No more than two crematory furnaces.
  • At least 300 feet of separation from any class of residential district.
  • All equipment shall be installed and maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions, including preventative maintenance and procedures for periodic performance tests to ensure the systems are operating properly and a copy of the results is provided to the city annually.
  • All mechanical and ventilation equipment be screened from public view, including any rooftop-mounted equipment.
  • If located in an accessory structure, additional screening may be required.
