Crematoriums to be allowed in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — During the monthly Detroit Lakes City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, the council approved the second reading of an ordinance that will allow funeral homes and crematoriums in the B-3 business district.

Once the proper publication of Ordinance 514 takes place, it will go into effect. Permits must still be obtained, and approved, to build a new funeral home or to install a crematory. The ordinance allows funeral homes in the B-3 district as a permitted use.

At previous city-related meetings regarding cremation services in Detroit Lakes, it was stated that David-Donehower Funeral Home may be interested in installing a crematorium. If the business, which is located on U.S. Highway 10, pursued installing a crematorium, then a conditional use permit would need to be obtained. Part of the conditional use permit process includes public hearings where the public can express concerns and ask questions.

The B-3 district is titled “Auto-Oriented Business District.” The district includes motor vehicle-orientated or dependent commercial and service activities. Also permitted in the B-3 district are: retail and service, gasoline service stations, food-based establishments, hotels, offices and more.

For crematoriums to be considered, the ordinance requires:



