Becker County crime and fire report: Jan. 23-25

Essays and completed applications are due to Arvig by email before 11:59 p.m. on March 3.

The administration is bringing back an Obama-era decision, later reversed by Trump, that bans new mineral leases on 225,500 acres of the Superior National Forest for the next two decades.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.