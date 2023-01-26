STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
News | Local
Becker County crime and fire report: Jan. 23-25

Driver makes good after gas drive-off and more.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
January 26, 2023 10:45 AM
Monday, Jan. 23

  • 1:36 a.m., near 230th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a pedestrian was struck and killed by an eastbound train. Authorities said Ryan Goroski, 41, of Audubon, was struck by the BNSF train west of the intersection of 230th Avenue. His death remains under investigation.
  • 7:01 a.m., near Minneapolis, drug related.
  • 7:54 a.m., near Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck an ajar manhole cover, causing damage.
  • 10:22 a.m., near 300th Street, Ponsford, phone scam reported.
  • 11:43 a.m., near Mahnomen County, drug related.
  • 12:45 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.
  • 3:43 p.m., near Callaway, a man threw ice at a woman. No injuries reported. The case is under investigation.
  • 7:48 p.m., near Frazee, a 37-year-old Frazee man was making threats of self-harm. The man was transported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation.
  • 10:01 p.m., near Callaway, drug related.
  • 10:52 p.m., near Highway 59 and Wheeler Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, a railroad crossing was blocked by a train. BNSF Railroad said the blockage was expected to last up to an hour.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

  • 9:39 a.m., near Partridge Street, Audubon, a man reported credit card and identity theft by an ex. It was reported the ex spent about $700 of unauthorized funds.
  • 9:37 p.m., at Menards, theft was reported of multiple items totaling more than $100.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

  • 11:46 a.m., at the Detroit Lakes Middle School, theft of an item owned by a student was reported; it is under investigation.
  • 2:46 p.m., near County Road 21, Detroit Lakes, a gas drive off was reported. Driver made arrangements to pay for the gas and it was noted the drive off was unintentional
  • 10:37 p.m., near County Road 34, caller reported a vehicle was filled with drugs. Tribal police handled the call.
Related Topics: CRIMECRIME AND COURTSDETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYFRAUDFIRESDETROIT LAKES FIRE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETY
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
