Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: 1 person injured and 2 vehicles towed after crash in DL A toolbox was stolen from the back of a truck, a child was reported missing and then found, and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office blotters Aug. 17-20.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.