Crime and fire report: 1 person injured and 2 vehicles towed after crash in DL

A toolbox was stolen from the back of a truck, a child was reported missing and then found, and more from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and Becker County Sheriff's Office blotters Aug. 17-20.

News Staff
By News Staff
August 21, 2023 at 4:58 PM

Thursday, Aug. 17

  • 11:19 a.m., Minor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 59, Detroit Lakes.
  • 12:24 p.m., Vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 59, Detroit Lakes.

Friday, Aug. 18

  • 11:54 a.m., Two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 34 and Pelican River Road, Detroit Lakes. One person was injured and both vehicles were towed.
  • 12:38 p.m., Black and green bicycle was stolen from a residence along Graystone Plaza, Detroit Lakes.
  • 6:29 p.m., Vehicle hit a dog at the intersection of Union Street and Davis Avenue, Detroit Lakes.
  • 9:44 p.m., Item was stolen from a residence along Eighth Street, Detroit Lakes.

Saturday, Aug. 19

  • 11:10 a.m., A 3-year-old child was missing for 10 minutes and then found.
  • 11:33 a.m., Residence and shed were broken into. A Polaris Ranger and other items were missing.
  • 1:46 p.m., Toolbox was stolen from the back of a pickup truck at a residence along Anderson Road, Detroit Lakes
  • 4:22 p.m., Grass fire near Highway 10 and Highway 87, Frazee.
  • 5 p.m., Tractor combine was on fire in a residence's driveway on 470th Avenue, Frazee.

Sunday, Aug. 20

  • 9:54 a.m., Vehicle hit a deer at the intersection of Highway 21 and Floyd Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes.
  • 1:26 p.m., Motorcycle was run off the road and crashed into a ditch on Highway 56 a half mile north of Toad Lake Store. No injuries reported.
