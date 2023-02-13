99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Crime and fire report: 105 Becker County traffic stops conducted since Friday, 2 DWI arrests made

Since Feb. 10, members of the Becker County Sheriff's Office, Detroit Lakes Police Department and Minnesota Highway Patrol made 105 traffic stops, which resulted in two arrests for suspicion of DWI.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
February 13, 2023 12:57 PM
Thursday, Feb. 9

12:45 a.m., near Somdahl Road, Callaway, three snowmobiles and a trailer were reported stolen. The case is under investigation.

2:07 a.m., near Detroit Lakes, domestic assault. A 24-year-old man, of Valley City, N.D., was arrested at the scene. No injuries reported.

8:26 a.m., near Highway 34, Detroit Lakes, citations were issued for a vaping device and marijuana residue.

8:57 a.m., near Legion Road, Detroit Lakes, two employees were involved in a disagreement at Broadway Welding. No injuries.

11:13 a.m., near 180th Avenue, Audubon, chimney fire. Black smoke was reported, but no visible flames. Firefighters sprayed the interior of the chimney with water and deemed the chimney unsafe for further use.

2:03 p.m., near Washington Avenue, a mobile phone was reported as stolen.

3:34 p.m., near Ogema, suicide related. A juvenile female was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment and evaluation.

Friday, Feb. 10

10:05 a.m., near County Road 6 and 150th Avenue, Lake Park, a caller reported an exposed electrical box may be a hazard to snowmobilers.

12:39 p.m., near Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a trespass notice was served for the Washington Square Mall.

1:55 p.m., near Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, prescription medication reported missing.

2:10 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, text message threats received. The caller was advised on harassment restraining order procedures and crisis resources.

6:42 p.m., near Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two students were reported fighting. No injuries. The incident is under investigation.

6:47 p.m., near Old Ball Park Road, Ponsford, parked vehicle damage reported.

10:46 p.m., near Detroit Lakes, ongoing harassing messages received. The caller has a current harassment restraining order and was advised of other resources available to them.

Saturday, Feb. 11

7:27 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, gas leak reported. The gas company was dispatched and repaired the leak.

7:38 a.m., near 400th Avenue, Detroit Lakes, scam phone call received. No information given.

1:16 p.m., near south Lake Street, Frazee, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

3:54 p.m., near Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes, gas pump drive-off reported.

6:09 p.m., near Ogema, a caller reported cyberbullying. The case is under investigation.

6:18 p.m., near County Road 21, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

8:03 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, unauthorized card use was reported. The incident is under investigation.

9:52 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, students were reported fighting. No medical needed. The students were separated and the incident is under investigation.

Sunday, Feb. 12

10:59 a.m., near Wheeler Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, a 23-year-old Detroit Lakes man collapsed. The man was breathing, but unresponsive. He was transported to a nearby medical clinic via private vehicle and his current condition is unknown.

10:25 p.m., near Dakota Street, Callaway, carbon monoxide alarm. No gas leak.

11:37 p.m., near County Road 21, Detroit Lakes, physical domestic. Both a man and woman were observed to be intoxicated and agreed to separate for the night. No injuries reported.

Related Topics: CRIME, CRIME AND COURTS, DETROIT LAKES, BECKER COUNTY, FRAUD, FIRES, DETROIT LAKES FIRE DEPARTMENT, PUBLIC SAFETY
