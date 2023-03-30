Crime report: Empty gas tank discovered after vehicle returns from repairs; 2 employee thefts reported

Monday, March 27

7:50 a.m., at the Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store, Detroit Lakes, employee theft reported. The incident is under investigation.

11:10 a.m., near Summit Avenue and Front Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

12:48 p.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting.

2:37 p.m., at Detroit Lakes High School, online harassment was reported.

3:12 p.m., near 8th Street, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported leaving a vehicle at a repair shop with a full tank of gas. When the vehicle was returned, there was no gas in the tank. The missing gasoline was valued at more than $100.

3:13 p.m., near Willow Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a loose dog in the area. Officers were unable to apprehend the dog.

4:34 p.m., near Legion Road, Detroit Lakes, windshield damage to a vehicle was reported.

9:06 p.m., near Pine Point, drug-related.

Tuesday, March 28

12:21 p.m., near Highway 34, Osage, trailer fire. An enclosed trailer was reported as on fire. The trailer fire did not cause any damage to surrounding buildings. Carsonville and Park Rapids firefighters battled the blaze for about two hours.

4:24 p.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, officer-involved pursuit. One was arrested .

4:57 p.m., near Main Street, Ogema, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

7:52 p.m., near Menahga, domestic assault reported. Investigation transferred to Wadena County.

8:33 p.m., at the Becker County Jail, medical. A 39-year-old male inmate, of White Earth, was found unresponsive, but breathing. The man complained of chest pain and was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.

Wednesday, March 29

7:52 a.m., near east Pearl Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

10:02 a.m., at Holiday gas station, Detroit Lakes, employee theft reported. The case is under investigation.

11:28 a.m., near Abbey Lake Lane, Detroit Lakes, outlet fire reported. Charred marks stretched up the wall from the outlet, but no signs of flames were found.

3:55 p.m., near Central Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported a marijuana smell in an apartment building. Officers were unable to locate the smell.

4:03 p.m., near Bowling Avenue, Detroit Lakes, email scam reported. The caller contacted the bank and no funds were lost.

4:47 p.m., near Campbell Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported an aggressive dog on their property. Officers spoke to the dog owner.